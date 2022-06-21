Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 230.00 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 937.14 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 26.38% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Linear PEGs accounting for 58.00% of the Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 537.71 million by 2028, growing at a revised 26.16% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Pharmaceutical Industry segment is altered to an 26.95% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Scope and Segment
Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/365636/activated-polyethylene-glycol-peg
By Company
NOF
JenKem Technology
Nektar Therapeutics
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Merck
Chemgen Pharma
SINOPEG
SunBio
Laysan Bio
Creative PEGWorks
Segment by Type
Linear PEGs
Branched PEGs
Multi-Arm PEGs
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmaceutical Industry
Medical Equipment
Others
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
SEA
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
Key Benefits:
To study and analyze the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.
To understand the structure of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
To project the consumption of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Cont
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 1
1.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1
1.2.2 Linear PEGs 3
1.2.3 Branched PEGs 3
1.2.4 Multi-arm PEGs 3
1.3 Market by Application 4
1.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry 5
1.3.3 Medical Equipment 8
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 9
2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production 11
2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11
2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 11
2.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production by Region 13
2.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13
2.3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14
2.4 North America 15
2.5 Europe 16
2.6 China 17
2.7 Japan 18
2.8 South Korea 19
3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20
3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20
3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21
3.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 22
3.4 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Sales 23
3.4.1 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 23
3.4.2 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 24
3.5 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Revenue 25
3.5.1 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 25
3.5.2 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 26
3.6 North America 27
3.7 Europe 29
3.8 Asia-Pacific 31
3.9 South America 33
3.10 Middle East & Africa 35
4 Competition by Manufacturers 37
4.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity by Manufacturers 37
4.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Manufacturers 38
4.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38
4.2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39
4.2.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 40
4.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Manufacturers 40
4.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40
4.3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 41
4.3.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 42
4.4 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 43
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 43
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 43
4.5.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 43
4.5.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 44
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 45
5 Market Size by Type 47
5.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type 47
5.1.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 47
5.1.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 47
5.1.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 48
5.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type 49
5.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 49
5.2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 50
5.2.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 50
5.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Type 51
5.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Type (2017-2022) 51
5.3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 52
6 Market Size by Application 53
6.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application 53
6.1.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 53
6.1.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 53
6.1.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 54
6.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application 55
6.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 55
6.2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 55
6.2.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 55
6.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Application 56
6.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Application (2017-2022) 56
6.3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 57
7 North America 58
7.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 58
7.1.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 58
7.1.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 59
7.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 60
7.2.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 60
7.2.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 61
7.3 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country 63
7.3.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 63
7.3.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 64
7.3.3 United States 66
7.3.4 Canada 67
7.3.5 Mexico 68
8 Europe 69
8.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 69
8.1.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 69
8.1.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 70
8.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 71
8.2.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 71
8.2.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 72
8.3 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Country 73
8.3.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 73
8.3.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 75
8.3.3 Germany 77
8.3.4 France 78
8.3.5 U.K. 79
8.3.6 Italy 80
8.3.7 Spain 81
9 Asia Pacific 82
9.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 82
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 83
9.2 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 84
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 84
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 85
9.3 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Region 87
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Region (2017-2028) 87
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 88
9.3.3 China 90
9.3.4 Japan 91
9.3.5 South Korea 92
9.3.6 India 93
9.3.7 Australia 94
9.3.8 SEA 95
10 South America 96
10.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 96
10.1.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 96
10.1.2 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 97
10.2 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 98
10.2.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 98
10.2.2 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 99
10.3 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Country 101
10.3.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 101
10.3.2 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 102
10.3.3 Brazil 104
10.3.4 Argentina 105
11 Middle East and Africa 106
11.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 106
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 106
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 107
11.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 108
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 108
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 109
11.3 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Country 111
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 111
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 112
11.3.3 Middle East 114
11.3.4 Africa 115
12 Corporate Profile 116
12.1 NOF 116
12.1.1 NOF Corporation Information 116
12.1.2 NOF Overview 116
12.1.3 NOF Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
12.1.4 NOF Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117
12.2 JenKem Technology 120
12.2.1 JenKem Technology Corporation Information 120
12.2.2 JenKem Technology Overview 120
12.2.3 JenKem Technology Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121
12.2.4 JenKem Technology Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121
12.3 Nektar Therapeutics 123
12.3.1 Nektar Therapeutics Corporation Information 123
12.3.2 Nektar Therapeutics Overview 124
12.3.3 Nektar Therapeutics Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124
12.3.4 Nektar Therapeutics Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125
12.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 125
12.4.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information 125
12.4.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Overview 126
12.4.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126
12.4.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127
12.5 Merck 127
12.5.1 Merck Corporation Information 127
12.5.2 Merck Overview 128
12.5.3 Merck Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128
12.5.4 Merck Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129
12.6 Chemgen Pharma 129
12.6.1 Chemgen Pharma Corporation Information 129
12.6.2 Chemgen Pharma Overview 130
12.6.3 Chemgen Pharma Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131
12.6.4 Chemgen Pharma Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131
12.7 SINOPEG 132
12.7.1 SINOPEG Corporation Information 132
12.7.2 SINOPEG Overview 132
12.7.3 SINOPEG Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
12.7.4 SINOPEG Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133
12.8 SunBio 134
12.8.1 SunBio Corporation Information 134
12.8.2 SunBio Overview 135
12.8.3 SunBio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135
12.8.4 SunBio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136
12.9 Laysan Bio 137
12.9.1 Laysan Bio Corporation Information 137
12.9.2 Laysan Bio Overview 137
12.9.3 Laysan Bio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138
12.9.4 Laysan Bio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138
12.10 Creative PEGWorks 139
12.10.1 Creative PEGWorks Corporation Information 139
12.10.2 Creative PEGWorks Overview 140
12.10.3 Creative PEGWorks Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140
12.10.4 Creative PEGWorks Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 143
13.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Industry Chain Analysis 143
13.2 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Key Raw Materials 143
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 143
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 144
13.3 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Mode & Process 145
13.4 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) 145
13.5 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Distributors 147
13.6 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Customers 148
14 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Dynamics 149
14.1.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Industry Trends 149
14.1.2 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Drivers 150
14.1.3 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Challenges 151
14.1.4 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Restraints 153
15 Key Findings in the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Study 154
16 Appendix 155
16.1 Research Methodology 155
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 155
16.1.2 Data Source 158
16.2 Author Details 160
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/365636/activated-polyethylene-glycol-peg
Any doubts and questions will be welcome.
Customization of the Report:
This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.
About Us:
QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.
Contact Us
QY Research
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://us.qyresearch.com