Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 230.00 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 937.14 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 26.38% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Linear PEGs accounting for 58.00% of the Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 537.71 million by 2028, growing at a revised 26.16% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Pharmaceutical Industry segment is altered to an 26.95% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Scope and Segment

Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

NOF

JenKem Technology

Nektar Therapeutics

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Merck

Chemgen Pharma

SINOPEG

SunBio

Laysan Bio

Creative PEGWorks

Segment by Type

Linear PEGs

Branched PEGs

Multi-Arm PEGs

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Medical Equipment

Others

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

SEA

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Cont

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 1

1.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 1

1.2.2 Linear PEGs 3

1.2.3 Branched PEGs 3

1.2.4 Multi-arm PEGs 3

1.3 Market by Application 4

1.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 4

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry 5

1.3.3 Medical Equipment 8

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 9

2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production 11

2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 North America 15

2.5 Europe 16

2.6 China 17

2.7 Japan 18

2.8 South Korea 19

3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20

3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028 22

3.4 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Sales 23

3.4.1 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Sales (2017-2022) 23

3.4.2 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Sales (2023-2028) 24

3.5 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Revenue 25

3.5.1 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Revenue (2017-2022) 25

3.5.2 Global Top Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Regions by Revenue (2023-2028) 26

3.6 North America 27

3.7 Europe 29

3.8 Asia-Pacific 31

3.9 South America 33

3.10 Middle East & Africa 35

4 Competition by Manufacturers 37

4.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity by Manufacturers 37

4.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Manufacturers 38

4.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 39

4.2.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 40

4.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Manufacturers 40

4.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 40

4.3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 41

4.3.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers in 2021 42

4.4 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 43

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 43

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 43

4.5.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 43

4.5.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 44

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 45

5 Market Size by Type 47

5.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type 47

5.1.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.1.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 47

5.1.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 48

5.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type 49

5.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 49

5.2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 50

5.2.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 50

5.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Type 51

5.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Type (2017-2022) 51

5.3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 52

6 Market Size by Application 53

6.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application 53

6.1.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 53

6.1.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 53

6.1.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 54

6.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application 55

6.2.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 55

6.2.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 55

6.2.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 55

6.3 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Application 56

6.3.1 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price by Application (2017-2022) 56

6.3.2 Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 57

7 North America 58

7.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 58

7.1.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 58

7.1.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 59

7.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 60

7.2.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 60

7.2.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 61

7.3 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country 63

7.3.1 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 63

7.3.2 North America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 64

7.3.3 United States 66

7.3.4 Canada 67

7.3.5 Mexico 68

8 Europe 69

8.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 69

8.1.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 69

8.1.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 70

8.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 71

8.2.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 71

8.2.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 72

8.3 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Country 73

8.3.1 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 73

8.3.2 Europe Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 75

8.3.3 Germany 77

8.3.4 France 78

8.3.5 U.K. 79

8.3.6 Italy 80

8.3.7 Spain 81

9 Asia Pacific 82

9.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 82

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 82

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 83

9.2 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 84

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 84

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 85

9.3 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Region 87

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Region (2017-2028) 87

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 88

9.3.3 China 90

9.3.4 Japan 91

9.3.5 South Korea 92

9.3.6 India 93

9.3.7 Australia 94

9.3.8 SEA 95

10 South America 96

10.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 96

10.1.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 96

10.1.2 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 97

10.2 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 98

10.2.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 98

10.2.2 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 99

10.3 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Country 101

10.3.1 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 101

10.3.2 South America Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 102

10.3.3 Brazil 104

10.3.4 Argentina 105

11 Middle East and Africa 106

11.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type 106

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Type (2017-2028) 106

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Type (2017-2028) 107

11.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application 108

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Application (2017-2028) 108

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 109

11.3 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Country 111

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales by Country (2017-2028) 111

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 112

11.3.3 Middle East 114

11.3.4 Africa 115

12 Corporate Profile 116

12.1 NOF 116

12.1.1 NOF Corporation Information 116

12.1.2 NOF Overview 116

12.1.3 NOF Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.1.4 NOF Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117

12.2 JenKem Technology 120

12.2.1 JenKem Technology Corporation Information 120

12.2.2 JenKem Technology Overview 120

12.2.3 JenKem Technology Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

12.2.4 JenKem Technology Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121

12.3 Nektar Therapeutics 123

12.3.1 Nektar Therapeutics Corporation Information 123

12.3.2 Nektar Therapeutics Overview 124

12.3.3 Nektar Therapeutics Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 124

12.3.4 Nektar Therapeutics Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 125

12.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories 125

12.4.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information 125

12.4.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Overview 126

12.4.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

12.4.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 127

12.5 Merck 127

12.5.1 Merck Corporation Information 127

12.5.2 Merck Overview 128

12.5.3 Merck Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128

12.5.4 Merck Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 129

12.6 Chemgen Pharma 129

12.6.1 Chemgen Pharma Corporation Information 129

12.6.2 Chemgen Pharma Overview 130

12.6.3 Chemgen Pharma Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 131

12.6.4 Chemgen Pharma Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131

12.7 SINOPEG 132

12.7.1 SINOPEG Corporation Information 132

12.7.2 SINOPEG Overview 132

12.7.3 SINOPEG Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

12.7.4 SINOPEG Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133

12.8 SunBio 134

12.8.1 SunBio Corporation Information 134

12.8.2 SunBio Overview 135

12.8.3 SunBio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

12.8.4 SunBio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136

12.9 Laysan Bio 137

12.9.1 Laysan Bio Corporation Information 137

12.9.2 Laysan Bio Overview 137

12.9.3 Laysan Bio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138

12.9.4 Laysan Bio Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138

12.10 Creative PEGWorks 139

12.10.1 Creative PEGWorks Corporation Information 139

12.10.2 Creative PEGWorks Overview 140

12.10.3 Creative PEGWorks Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Capacity, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140

12.10.4 Creative PEGWorks Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 143

13.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Industry Chain Analysis 143

13.2 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Key Raw Materials 143

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials 143

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 144

13.3 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Mode & Process 145

13.4 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) 145

13.5 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Distributors 147

13.6 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Customers 148

14 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Dynamics 149

14.1.1 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Industry Trends 149

14.1.2 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Drivers 150

14.1.3 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Challenges 151

14.1.4 Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Restraints 153

15 Key Findings in the Global Activated Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Study 154

16 Appendix 155

16.1 Research Methodology 155

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 155

16.1.2 Data Source 158

16.2 Author Details 160

