Water Electrolysis Device Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Water Electrolysis Device market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Electrolysis Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water Electrolysis Device market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

Segment by Application

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Suzhou Jingli

Proton On-Site

Cummins

Siemens

Teledyne Energy Systems

EM Solution

McPhy

Nel Hydrogen

Toshiba

TianJin Mainland

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Elogen

Erredue SpA

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ITM Power

Idroenergy Spa

ShaanXi HuaQin

Beijing Zhongdian

Elchemtech

H2B2

Verde LLC

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Water Electrolysis Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Water Electrolysis Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Electrolysis Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Electrolysis Device with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Electrolysis Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Water Electrolysis Device companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Electrolysis Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Water Electrolysis Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Water Electrolysis Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Water Electrolysis Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Water Electrolysis Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Water Electrolysis Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Water Electrolysis Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Water Electrolysis Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Water Electrolysis Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Water Electrolysis Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Water Electrolysis Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Water Electrolysis Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

2.1.2 PEM Electroliser

2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Water Electrolysis Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Water Electrolysis Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Water Electrolysis Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Plants

3.1.2 Steel Plant

3.1.3 Electronics and Photovoltaics

3.1.4 Industrial Gases

3.1.5 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

3.1.6 Power to Gas

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Water Electrolysis Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Water Electrolysis Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Water Electrolysis Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Water Electrolysis Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Water Electrolysis Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Water Electrolysis Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Water Electrolysis Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Water Electrolysis Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Water Electrolysis Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Electrolysis Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Water Electrolysis Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Water Electrolysis Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Water Electrolysis Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Water Electrolysis Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Water Electrolysis Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water Electrolysis Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water Electrolysis Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water Electrolysis Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water Electrolysis Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Electrolysis Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC

7.1.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

7.1.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.1.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

7.2 Suzhou Jingli

7.2.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

7.2.2 Suzhou Jingli Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development

7.3 Proton On-Site

7.3.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

7.3.2 Proton On-Site Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.3.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

7.4 Cummins

7.4.1 Cummins Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cummins Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cummins Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cummins Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.4.5 Cummins Recent Development

7.5 Siemens

7.5.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.5.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Siemens Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Siemens Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.6 Teledyne Energy Systems

7.6.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development

7.7 EM Solution

7.7.1 EM Solution Corporation Information

7.7.2 EM Solution Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.7.5 EM Solution Recent Development

7.8 McPhy

7.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information

7.8.2 McPhy Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 McPhy Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 McPhy Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.8.5 McPhy Recent Development

7.9 Nel Hydrogen

7.9.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nel Hydrogen Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.11 TianJin Mainland

7.11.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

7.11.2 TianJin Mainland Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Device Products Offered

7.11.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development

7.12 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

7.12.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Products Offered

7.12.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Development

7.13 Elogen

7.13.1 Elogen Corporation Information

7.13.2 Elogen Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Elogen Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Elogen Products Offered

7.13.5 Elogen Recent Development

7.14 Erredue SpA

7.14.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

7.14.2 Erredue SpA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Erredue SpA Products Offered

7.14.5 Erredue SpA Recent Development

7.15 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

7.15.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Products Offered

7.15.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development

7.16 ITM Power

7.16.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

7.16.2 ITM Power Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 ITM Power Products Offered

7.16.5 ITM Power Recent Development

7.17 Idroenergy Spa

7.17.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

7.17.2 Idroenergy Spa Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Idroenergy Spa Products Offered

7.17.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Development

7.18 ShaanXi HuaQin

7.18.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

7.18.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Products Offered

7.18.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development

7.19 Beijing Zhongdian

7.19.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

7.19.2 Beijing Zhongdian Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Beijing Zhongdian Products Offered

7.19.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development

7.20 Elchemtech

7.20.1 Elchemtech Corporation Information

7.20.2 Elchemtech Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Elchemtech Products Offered

7.20.5 Elchemtech Recent Development

7.21 H2B2

7.21.1 H2B2 Corporation Information

7.21.2 H2B2 Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 H2B2 Products Offered

7.21.5 H2B2 Recent Development

7.22 Verde LLC

7.22.1 Verde LLC Corporation Information

7.22.2 Verde LLC Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Verde LLC Products Offered

7.22.5 Verde LLC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Water Electrolysis Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Water Electrolysis Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Water Electrolysis Device Distributors

8.3 Water Electrolysis Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Water Electrolysis Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Water Electrolysis Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Water Electrolysis Device Distributors

8.5 Water Electrolysis Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

