2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Segment by Type

Refined Product

Crude Product

2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Segment by Application

Medicine

Pesticide

Paper

Plating Additive

Plastic

Other

The report on the 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Ashland

Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ashland

7.1.1 Ashland Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ashland 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ashland 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Products Offered

7.1.5 Ashland Recent Development

7.2 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd.

7.2.1 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Products Offered

7.2.5 Changzhou Jiayan Chemical Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry

7.3.1 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry 2-butene-1,4-diol (B2D) Products Offered

7.3.5 Dezhou Tianyu Chemical Industry Recent Development

