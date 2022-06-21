Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Segment by Type

Visible/Near Infrared (VNIR)

Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Medium Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Other

Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Segment by Application

National Defense Security

Environmental Monitoring And Mineralogy

Food And Agriculture

Life Sciences And Medical Diagnosis

Vegetation And Ecological Research

Environmental Recycling Field

Other

The report on the Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Headwall Photonics

Specim

Resonon

IMEC

Surface Optics

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Corning (NovaSol)

ITRES

Telops

BaySpec

Brimrose

Zolix

Wayho Technology

Inno-spec

Spectra Vista

Cubert

TruTag

Ocean Insight

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Headwall Photonics

7.1.1 Headwall Photonics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Headwall Photonics Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Headwall Photonics Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Headwall Photonics Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.1.5 Headwall Photonics Recent Development

7.2 Specim

7.2.1 Specim Corporation Information

7.2.2 Specim Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Specim Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Specim Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.2.5 Specim Recent Development

7.3 Resonon

7.3.1 Resonon Corporation Information

7.3.2 Resonon Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Resonon Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Resonon Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.3.5 Resonon Recent Development

7.4 IMEC

7.4.1 IMEC Corporation Information

7.4.2 IMEC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 IMEC Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 IMEC Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.4.5 IMEC Recent Development

7.5 Surface Optics

7.5.1 Surface Optics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Surface Optics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Surface Optics Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Surface Optics Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.5.5 Surface Optics Recent Development

7.6 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

7.6.1 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Corporation Information

7.6.2 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.6.5 Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S Recent Development

7.7 Corning (NovaSol)

7.7.1 Corning (NovaSol) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Corning (NovaSol) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Corning (NovaSol) Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Corning (NovaSol) Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.7.5 Corning (NovaSol) Recent Development

7.8 ITRES

7.8.1 ITRES Corporation Information

7.8.2 ITRES Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ITRES Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ITRES Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.8.5 ITRES Recent Development

7.9 Telops

7.9.1 Telops Corporation Information

7.9.2 Telops Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Telops Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Telops Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.9.5 Telops Recent Development

7.10 BaySpec

7.10.1 BaySpec Corporation Information

7.10.2 BaySpec Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 BaySpec Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 BaySpec Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.10.5 BaySpec Recent Development

7.11 Brimrose

7.11.1 Brimrose Corporation Information

7.11.2 Brimrose Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Brimrose Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Brimrose Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Products Offered

7.11.5 Brimrose Recent Development

7.12 Zolix

7.12.1 Zolix Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zolix Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Zolix Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Zolix Products Offered

7.12.5 Zolix Recent Development

7.13 Wayho Technology

7.13.1 Wayho Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wayho Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wayho Technology Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wayho Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Wayho Technology Recent Development

7.14 Inno-spec

7.14.1 Inno-spec Corporation Information

7.14.2 Inno-spec Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Inno-spec Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Inno-spec Products Offered

7.14.5 Inno-spec Recent Development

7.15 Spectra Vista

7.15.1 Spectra Vista Corporation Information

7.15.2 Spectra Vista Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Spectra Vista Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Spectra Vista Products Offered

7.15.5 Spectra Vista Recent Development

7.16 Cubert

7.16.1 Cubert Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cubert Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cubert Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cubert Products Offered

7.16.5 Cubert Recent Development

7.17 TruTag

7.17.1 TruTag Corporation Information

7.17.2 TruTag Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 TruTag Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 TruTag Products Offered

7.17.5 TruTag Recent Development

7.18 Ocean Insight

7.18.1 Ocean Insight Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ocean Insight Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ocean Insight Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ocean Insight Products Offered

7.18.5 Ocean Insight Recent Development

