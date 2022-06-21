Hospitality Furniture Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Hospitality Furniture Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Hospitality Furniture Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Hospitality Furniture market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Hospitality Furniture market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hospitality Furniture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Hospitality Furniture market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Hospitality Furniture Market Segment by Type

Table and Chairs

Beds

Casegoods

Other

Hospitality Furniture Market Segment by Application

Hotel

Restaurant

Bars

Other

The report on the Hospitality Furniture market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kimball Hospitality

Bryan Ashley

Suyen Furniture Group

Taiyi Hotel Furniture

Gotop Furniture Group

Foliot

Solid Comfort

Distinction Group

New Qumun Group

Klem (Jasper Group)

CF Kent

Bernhardt Furniture

American Atelier

JTB Furniture

Dubois Wood Products

Flexsteel Industries

Gilcrest

Dickson Furniture

Blue Leaf

Hospitality Designs

Artone

Hackney

BSG

KECA International

Lugo

Lodging Concepts

Charter Furniture

Louis Interiors

Buhler Hospitality

Matrix Hospitality Furniture

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Hospitality Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Hospitality Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hospitality Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hospitality Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Hospitality Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Hospitality Furniture Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Hospitality Furniture Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Hospitality Furniture Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Hospitality Furniture Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Hospitality Furniture Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Hospitality Furniture Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Hospitality Furniture Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Hospitality Furniture Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Hospitality Furniture Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Hospitality Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Hospitality Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hospitality Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Hospitality Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Hospitality Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Hospitality Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Hospitality Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Furniture Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Hospitality Furniture Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kimball Hospitality

7.1.1 Kimball Hospitality Company Details

7.1.2 Kimball Hospitality Business Overview

7.1.3 Kimball Hospitality Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.1.4 Kimball Hospitality Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Kimball Hospitality Recent Development

7.2 Bryan Ashley

7.2.1 Bryan Ashley Company Details

7.2.2 Bryan Ashley Business Overview

7.2.3 Bryan Ashley Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.2.4 Bryan Ashley Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Bryan Ashley Recent Development

7.3 Suyen Furniture Group

7.3.1 Suyen Furniture Group Company Details

7.3.2 Suyen Furniture Group Business Overview

7.3.3 Suyen Furniture Group Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.3.4 Suyen Furniture Group Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Suyen Furniture Group Recent Development

7.4 Taiyi Hotel Furniture

7.4.1 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Company Details

7.4.2 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Business Overview

7.4.3 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.4.4 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Taiyi Hotel Furniture Recent Development

7.5 Gotop Furniture Group

7.5.1 Gotop Furniture Group Company Details

7.5.2 Gotop Furniture Group Business Overview

7.5.3 Gotop Furniture Group Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.5.4 Gotop Furniture Group Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Gotop Furniture Group Recent Development

7.6 Foliot

7.6.1 Foliot Company Details

7.6.2 Foliot Business Overview

7.6.3 Foliot Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.6.4 Foliot Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Foliot Recent Development

7.7 Solid Comfort

7.7.1 Solid Comfort Company Details

7.7.2 Solid Comfort Business Overview

7.7.3 Solid Comfort Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.7.4 Solid Comfort Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Solid Comfort Recent Development

7.8 Distinction Group

7.8.1 Distinction Group Company Details

7.8.2 Distinction Group Business Overview

7.8.3 Distinction Group Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.8.4 Distinction Group Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Distinction Group Recent Development

7.9 New Qumun Group

7.9.1 New Qumun Group Company Details

7.9.2 New Qumun Group Business Overview

7.9.3 New Qumun Group Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.9.4 New Qumun Group Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 New Qumun Group Recent Development

7.10 Klem (Jasper Group)

7.10.1 Klem (Jasper Group) Company Details

7.10.2 Klem (Jasper Group) Business Overview

7.10.3 Klem (Jasper Group) Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.10.4 Klem (Jasper Group) Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Klem (Jasper Group) Recent Development

7.11 CF Kent

7.11.1 CF Kent Company Details

7.11.2 CF Kent Business Overview

7.11.3 CF Kent Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.11.4 CF Kent Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 CF Kent Recent Development

7.12 Bernhardt Furniture

7.12.1 Bernhardt Furniture Company Details

7.12.2 Bernhardt Furniture Business Overview

7.12.3 Bernhardt Furniture Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.12.4 Bernhardt Furniture Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Bernhardt Furniture Recent Development

7.13 American Atelier

7.13.1 American Atelier Company Details

7.13.2 American Atelier Business Overview

7.13.3 American Atelier Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.13.4 American Atelier Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 American Atelier Recent Development

7.14 JTB Furniture

7.14.1 JTB Furniture Company Details

7.14.2 JTB Furniture Business Overview

7.14.3 JTB Furniture Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.14.4 JTB Furniture Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 JTB Furniture Recent Development

7.15 Dubois Wood Products

7.15.1 Dubois Wood Products Company Details

7.15.2 Dubois Wood Products Business Overview

7.15.3 Dubois Wood Products Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.15.4 Dubois Wood Products Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Dubois Wood Products Recent Development

7.16 Flexsteel Industries

7.16.1 Flexsteel Industries Company Details

7.16.2 Flexsteel Industries Business Overview

7.16.3 Flexsteel Industries Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.16.4 Flexsteel Industries Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Flexsteel Industries Recent Development

7.17 Gilcrest

7.17.1 Gilcrest Company Details

7.17.2 Gilcrest Business Overview

7.17.3 Gilcrest Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.17.4 Gilcrest Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Gilcrest Recent Development

7.18 Dickson Furniture

7.18.1 Dickson Furniture Company Details

7.18.2 Dickson Furniture Business Overview

7.18.3 Dickson Furniture Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.18.4 Dickson Furniture Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Dickson Furniture Recent Development

7.19 Blue Leaf

7.19.1 Blue Leaf Company Details

7.19.2 Blue Leaf Business Overview

7.19.3 Blue Leaf Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.19.4 Blue Leaf Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Blue Leaf Recent Development

7.20 Hospitality Designs

7.20.1 Hospitality Designs Company Details

7.20.2 Hospitality Designs Business Overview

7.20.3 Hospitality Designs Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.20.4 Hospitality Designs Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Hospitality Designs Recent Development

7.21 Artone

7.21.1 Artone Company Details

7.21.2 Artone Business Overview

7.21.3 Artone Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.21.4 Artone Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Artone Recent Development

7.22 Hackney

7.22.1 Hackney Company Details

7.22.2 Hackney Business Overview

7.22.3 Hackney Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.22.4 Hackney Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Hackney Recent Development

7.23 BSG

7.23.1 BSG Company Details

7.23.2 BSG Business Overview

7.23.3 BSG Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.23.4 BSG Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 BSG Recent Development

7.24 KECA International

7.24.1 KECA International Company Details

7.24.2 KECA International Business Overview

7.24.3 KECA International Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.24.4 KECA International Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 KECA International Recent Development

7.25 Lugo

7.25.1 Lugo Company Details

7.25.2 Lugo Business Overview

7.25.3 Lugo Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.25.4 Lugo Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Lugo Recent Development

7.26 Lodging Concepts

7.26.1 Lodging Concepts Company Details

7.26.2 Lodging Concepts Business Overview

7.26.3 Lodging Concepts Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.26.4 Lodging Concepts Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Lodging Concepts Recent Development

7.27 Charter Furniture

7.27.1 Charter Furniture Company Details

7.27.2 Charter Furniture Business Overview

7.27.3 Charter Furniture Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.27.4 Charter Furniture Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 Charter Furniture Recent Development

7.28 Louis Interiors

7.28.1 Louis Interiors Company Details

7.28.2 Louis Interiors Business Overview

7.28.3 Louis Interiors Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.28.4 Louis Interiors Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Louis Interiors Recent Development

7.29 Buhler Hospitality

7.29.1 Buhler Hospitality Company Details

7.29.2 Buhler Hospitality Business Overview

7.29.3 Buhler Hospitality Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.29.4 Buhler Hospitality Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 Buhler Hospitality Recent Development

7.30 Matrix Hospitality Furniture

7.30.1 Matrix Hospitality Furniture Company Details

7.30.2 Matrix Hospitality Furniture Business Overview

7.30.3 Matrix Hospitality Furniture Hospitality Furniture Introduction

7.30.4 Matrix Hospitality Furniture Revenue in Hospitality Furniture Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 Matrix Hospitality Furniture Recent Development

