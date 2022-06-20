Cable Flat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A flat cable is a cable that is flat as opposed to being round or circular. Often flat cables can contain multiple conductors, which are all located on the same horizontal plane. Flat cables can also be comprised of only one conductor. The metal conductors themselves can also be more of a flat or elongated rectangular shape. If the cross section was examined the difference would be apparent between the cross-sectional shapes.

Flat cables are beneficial for their application in modern electronics or systems where space is often confined to tight planar openings or runs. A flat cable can sit nicely without occupying too much three-dimensional space and is more confined to a quasi-two-dimensional space. Ribbon cables are an example of flat cables.

Flat cables are also somewhat limited in the direction they can bend.

This can be both beneficial and problematic as it limits the ability for routing the cable if a tight bend is required in a particular direction. However, when they do bend, they tend to bend more easily in the direction of the entire cable. By following the natural bend and flow of the cable, the life and longevity of the cable can be preserved and extended.

