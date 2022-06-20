Naproxen Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Naproxen, sold under the brand name Aleve among others, is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to treat pain, menstrual cramps, inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and fever. It is taken orally. It is available in immediate and delayed release formulations. Onset of effects is within an hour and last for up to twelve hours.

Common side effects include dizziness, headache, bruising, allergic reactions, heartburn, and stomach pain. Severe side effects include an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, gastrointestinal bleeding, and stomach ulcers. The heart disease risk may be lower than with other NSAIDs. It is not recommended in people with kidney problems. Use is not recommended in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Naproxen is a nonselective COX inhibitor. It is in the propionic acid class of medications. As an NSAID, naproxen appears to exert its anti-inflammatory action by reducing the production of inflammatory mediators called prostaglandins. It is metabolized by the liver to inactive metabolites.

Naproxen was patented in 1967, and approved for medical use in the United States in 1976. It is available over the counter and as a generic medication. In 2017, it was the 71st most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than eleven million prescriptions.

The global key manufacturers of Naproxen Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients include Xinhua Pharm, Granules India Limited, Huagang Pharm, Hebei Jiheng Pharmaceutical, The Perrigo Company, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd, LGM Pharma, Iwaki Seiyaku and Atom pharma.

We surveyed the Naproxen Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

