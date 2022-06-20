Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Rats
Mice
Others
Segment by Application
Academic and Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
By Company
Charles River Laboratories
Envigo
Taconic Biosciences
Jackson Laboratory
Crown Biosciences
Shanghai SLAC
Shangghai Modelorg
GenOway
Syngene International
Psychogenics
Pharmaron
Pharmalegacy
Horizon Discovery Group
Vitalstar Biotechnology
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Rats
1.2.3 Mice
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Academic and Research Institutes
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Restraints
