Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Rats

Mice

Others

Segment by Application

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

By Company

Charles River Laboratories

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences

Jackson Laboratory

Crown Biosciences

Shanghai SLAC

Shangghai Modelorg

GenOway

Syngene International

Psychogenics

Pharmaron

Pharmalegacy

Horizon Discovery Group

Vitalstar Biotechnology

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Rats

1.2.3 Mice

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Academic and Research Institutes

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Genetically Engineered Animal Models & Services Market Restraints



