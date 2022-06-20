Global Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Deepwater Exploration and Production market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Deepwater Exploration and Production market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Deepwater Exploration and Production
Ultra Deepwater Exploration and Production
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Mining
Others
By Company
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Total SA
Chevron Corporation
BP PLC
Transocean Ltd
Schlumberger Ltd
Halliburton
Baker Hughes(GE)
Weatherford International PLC
Eni SpA
China National Offshore Oil Corporation
Equinor ASA (Statoil)
Petroleo Brasileiro SA
Petroleos Mexicanos
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Deepwater Exploration and Production
1.2.3 Ultra Deepwater Exploration and Production
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Mining
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Deepwater Exploration and Production Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Deepwater Exploration and Production Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Deepwater Exploration and Production Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Deepwater Exploration and Production Industry Trends
2.3.2 Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Drivers
2.3.3 Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Challenges
2.3.4 Deepwater Exploration and Production Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Deepwater Exploration and Production Players by Revenue
