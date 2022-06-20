Global Seismic Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Seismic Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seismic Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Land Seismic Services

Marine Seismic Services

Transition Zone Seismic Services

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Construction

Others

By Company

Halliburton Company

BGP Inc(China National Petroleum Corporation)

CGG SA

Fugro NV

ION Geophysical Corporation

PGS ASA

Polarcus Ltd

SAExploration Holdings Inc

Schlumberger Ltd

SeaBird Exploration Plc

Shearwater GeoServices AS

TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA

Magseis Fairfield ASA (WGP Group Ltd)

China Oilfield Services Ltd

Agile Seismic LLC

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Seismic Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Land Seismic Services

1.2.3 Marine Seismic Services

1.2.4 Transition Zone Seismic Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Seismic Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Seismic Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Seismic Services Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Seismic Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Seismic Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Seismic Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Seismic Services Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Seismic Services Industry Trends

2.3.2 Seismic Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Seismic Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Seismic Services Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Seismic Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Seismic Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Seismic Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Seismic Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tie

