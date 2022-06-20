Global Seismic Services Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Seismic Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seismic Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Land Seismic Services
Marine Seismic Services
Transition Zone Seismic Services
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Construction
Others
By Company
Halliburton Company
BGP Inc(China National Petroleum Corporation)
CGG SA
Fugro NV
ION Geophysical Corporation
PGS ASA
Polarcus Ltd
SAExploration Holdings Inc
Schlumberger Ltd
SeaBird Exploration Plc
Shearwater GeoServices AS
TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA
Magseis Fairfield ASA (WGP Group Ltd)
China Oilfield Services Ltd
Agile Seismic LLC
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Seismic Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Land Seismic Services
1.2.3 Marine Seismic Services
1.2.4 Transition Zone Seismic Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Seismic Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Seismic Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Seismic Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Seismic Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Seismic Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Seismic Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Seismic Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Seismic Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Seismic Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Seismic Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Seismic Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Seismic Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Seismic Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Seismic Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Seismic Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tie
