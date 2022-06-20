Global Adopting HCM Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Adopting HCM Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Adopting HCM Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Talent Acquisition
Talent Management
HR Core Administration
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Financial Services
Government/Non-Profit
Retail/Wholesale
Professional/Technical Services
Manufacturing
By Company
SAP SE
Automatic Data Processing, LLC
Microsoft
Oracle
Workday
Cornerstone OnDemand
Kronos
Infor
IBM
Paycom Software
Sage
Epicor Software
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Adopting HCM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Talent Acquisition
1.2.3 Talent Management
1.2.4 HR Core Administration
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Adopting HCM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Financial Services
1.3.4 Government/Non-Profit
1.3.5 Retail/Wholesale
1.3.6 Professional/Technical Services
1.3.7 Manufacturing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Adopting HCM Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Adopting HCM Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Adopting HCM Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Adopting HCM Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Adopting HCM Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Adopting HCM Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Adopting HCM Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Adopting HCM Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Adopting HCM Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Adopting HCM Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Adopting HCM Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Adopting HCM Software Players by Revenue (2
