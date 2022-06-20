Global Multi-Axis Industrial Robots Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Multi-Axis Industrial Robots market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Multi-Axis Industrial Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Two – Axis, Three – Axis Industrial Robots

Four-Joint SCARA Robots

Five-Axis Industrial Robots

Six Axis Industrial Robots

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Company

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

Nachi

Kawasaki Robotics

Comau

EPSON Robots

Staubli

Omron Adept Technologies

DENSO Robotics

OTC Daihen

Panasonic

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Yamaha

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

