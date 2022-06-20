Uncategorized

Global Speech-to-text API Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Speech-to-text API market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Speech-to-text API market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

On-premises

 

Cloud

 

Segment by Application

Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunications and Information Technology

Health Care

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Other

By Company

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

Nuance Communications (US)

Verint (US)

Speechmatics (England)

Vocapia Research (France)

Twilio (US)

Baidu (China)

Facebook (US)

iFLYTEK (China)

Govivace (US)

Deepgram (US)

Nexmo (US)

VoiceBase (US)

Otter.ai (US)

Voci (US)

GL Communications (US)

Contus (India)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Speech-to-text API Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-premises
1.2.3 Cloud
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Speech-to-text API Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Financial Services and Insurance
1.3.3 Telecommunications and Information Technology
1.3.4 Health Care
1.3.5 Retail and E-commerce
1.3.6 Government and Defense
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Speech-to-text API Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Speech-to-text API Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Speech-to-text API Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Speech-to-text API Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Speech-to-text API Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Speech-to-text API Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Speech-to-text API Industry Trends
2.3.2 Speech-to-text API Market Drivers
2.3.3 Speech-to-text API Market Challenges
2.3.4 Speech-to-text API Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Speech-to-text API Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Speech-to-text API Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Speech-to-text API Revenue Market Share

 

