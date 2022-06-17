Global Platinum Powder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Platinum is a chemical element with symbol Pt and atomic number 78. It is a dense, malleable, ductile, highly unreactive, precious, silverish-white transition metal.

Global Platinum Powder key players include Johnson Matthey, Aida Chemical, Tanaka, Heraeus Electronics, American Elements, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 60%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and China, both have a share about 55 percent.

In terms of product, High Platinum Powder is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Catalysts, followed by Chemical.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Platinum Powder Market

In 2020, the global Platinum Powder market size was US$ 55 million and it is expected to reach US$ 70 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Platinum Powder Scope and Market Size

Platinum Powder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Platinum Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Platinum Powder market is segmented into

High Platinum Powder

Alloyed Platinum Powder

Segment by Application, the Platinum Powder market is segmented into

Catalysts

Electronics

Chemical

Jewelry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Platinum Powder Market Share Analysis

Platinum Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Platinum Powder product introduction, recent developments, Platinum Powder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Johnson Matthey

Aida Chemical

Tanaka

Heraeus Electronics

American Elements

ZheJiang Changgui Metal

Shoei Chemical

Ames Goldsmith

Technic

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Platinum Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Platinum Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High Platinum Powder

1.2.3 Alloyed Platinum Powder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Platinum Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Catalysts

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Jewelry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Platinum Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Platinum Powder Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Platinum Powder Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Platinum Powder Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Platinum Powder Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Platinum Powder Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Platinum Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Platinum Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Platinum Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Platinum Powder Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Platinum Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Platinum Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Platinum Powder by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Platinum Powder Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Platinum Powder Sa

