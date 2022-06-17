Global Electrolytic Iron Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Electrolytic iron is high purity iron which is produced by electrolysis of scrap steel in an aqueous solution of iron sulfate. The main applications of electrolytic iron products are special alloys for safety-critical components of aircraft, motor vehicles and other machinery, as well as electronic components, and others.
Top 3 manufacturers make up the major market share in the Electrolytic Iron market, among which TOHO ZINC maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019 with a market share of over 52%. Allied Metals and IMP-India accounted for about 13% and 6%, respectively.
In the applications, the main application fields are Special Alloys, Electronic Components, Pharmaceuticals, Nutritional Industry, Cosmetic, Research and Others. Special Alloys accounted for over 68% of global market share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electrolytic Iron Market
In 2020, the global Electrolytic Iron market size was US$ 34 million and it is expected to reach US$ 47 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Electrolytic Iron Scope and Market Size
Electrolytic Iron market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electrolytic Iron market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Electrolytic Iron market is segmented into
Electrolytic Iron Powder
Electrolytic Iron Flakes
Segment by Application, the Electrolytic Iron market is segmented into
Special Alloys
Electronic Components
Pharmaceuticals
Nutritional Industry
Cosmetic
Research
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electrolytic Iron Market Share Analysis
Electrolytic Iron market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Electrolytic Iron product introduction, recent developments, Electrolytic Iron sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
TOHO ZINC
Allied Metals
IMP-India
Zhongnuo Xincai
Beijing Youxinglian Nonferrous Metals
Shanghai Zhiyue
Shanghai Pantian
Tritrust Industrial
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electrolytic Iron Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electrolytic Iron Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Electrolytic Iron Powder
1.2.3 Electrolytic Iron Flakes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electrolytic Iron Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Special Alloys
1.3.3 Electronic Components
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Nutritional Industry
1.3.6 Cosmetic
1.3.7 Research
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electrolytic Iron Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Electrolytic Iron Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Electrolytic Iron Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Electrolytic Iron Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Electrolytic Iron Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Electrolytic Iron Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Electrolytic Iron Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Electrolytic Iron Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Electrolytic Iron Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Electrolytic Iron Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Electrolytic Iron Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Electrolytic Iron Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Electrolytic Iron by Manufacturers
