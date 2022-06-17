Uncategorized

Global Biometric ATM Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focuses on the global Biometric ATM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometric ATM development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Recognition

 

Face Recognition

 

Palm Recognition

Others

Segment by Application

Banking & Finance

Self Service ATM

Retail ATM

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

By Company

NCR

Diebold

Wincor Nixdorf International

GRG Banking Equipment

Hitachi

Synkey Group

Perto

Fujitsu

SPL Group

Eastcom

BioEnable

Bi ATM

Table of content

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Biometric ATM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition
1.2.3 Face Recognition
1.2.4 Palm Recognition
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biometric ATM Market Share by Application (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Banking & Finance
1.3.3 Self Service ATM
1.3.4 Retail ATM
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Biometric ATM Market Size
2.2 Biometric ATM Market Size by Regions
2.2.1 Biometric ATM Growth Rate by Regions (2022-2028)
2.2.2 Biometric ATM Market Share by Regions (2022-2028)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Biometric ATM Revenue by Players (2022 & 2028)
3.2 Biometric ATM Key Players Headquarters and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Biometric ATM Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Biometric ATM Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown by Type and by Application
4.1 Global Biometric ATM Market Size by Type (2022-2028)
4.2 Global Biometric ATM Market Size by Application (2022-2028)
5 North America
5.1 North America Biometric ATM Market Forecast (2022-2028)
5.2 Biometric ATM Key Players in North America
5.3 North America Bi

 

