Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Industrial Radioactive Sources market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Nordion is the largest manufacturers of Industrial Radioactive Sources in the world, has a share over 45%. Other players include Rosatom, China lsotope & Radiation Corporation, Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen, Polatom and NTP, etc. North America is the largest producer of Industrial Radioactive Sources, holds a share over 45%, followed by Europe, Aisa Pacific,etc. In terms of product, Co-60 is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Irradiate and Flaw Detection,etc.

Industrial Radioactive Sources market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Radioactive Sources market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Industrial Radioactive Sources market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Segment by Type

Co-60

Ir-192

Cs-137

Se-75

Others

Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Segment by Application

Irradiate

Flaw Detection

Others

The report on the Industrial Radioactive Sources market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nordion

Rosatom

China lsotope & Radiation Corporation

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

Polatom

NTP

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Industrial Radioactive Sources consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Industrial Radioactive Sources market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Radioactive Sources manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Radioactive Sources with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Radioactive Sources submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Radioactive Sources Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nordion

7.1.1 Nordion Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nordion Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nordion Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nordion Industrial Radioactive Sources Products Offered

7.1.5 Nordion Recent Development

7.2 Rosatom

7.2.1 Rosatom Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rosatom Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rosatom Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rosatom Industrial Radioactive Sources Products Offered

7.2.5 Rosatom Recent Development

7.3 China lsotope & Radiation Corporation

7.3.1 China lsotope & Radiation Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 China lsotope & Radiation Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 China lsotope & Radiation Corporation Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 China lsotope & Radiation Corporation Industrial Radioactive Sources Products Offered

7.3.5 China lsotope & Radiation Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen

7.4.1 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Industrial Radioactive Sources Products Offered

7.4.5 Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen Recent Development

7.5 Polatom

7.5.1 Polatom Corporation Information

7.5.2 Polatom Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Polatom Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Polatom Industrial Radioactive Sources Products Offered

7.5.5 Polatom Recent Development

7.6 NTP

7.6.1 NTP Corporation Information

7.6.2 NTP Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 NTP Industrial Radioactive Sources Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 NTP Industrial Radioactive Sources Products Offered

7.6.5 NTP Recent Development

