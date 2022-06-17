Flat Panel Antennas Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Flat Panel Antennas market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flat Panel Antennas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Flat Panel Antennas market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Electronically-steered Antenna

Mechanically-steered Antenna

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Maritime

Land-mobile

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

General Dynamics Satcom Technologies

Cobham Antenna Systems

MTI Wireless Edge

Pctel

L-Com Global Connectivity

Radiowaves

Pasternack Enterprises

Kymeta Corporation

Phasor

Mars Antenna and RF Systems

ThinKom

SatCube

Starwin

SatPro

Gilat Satellite Networks

TTI Norte

L3Harria Technologies

Ball Aerospace

NXT Communications

ALCAN Systems

C-COM Satellites

Isotropic Systems

OneWeb

ST Engineering

Inmarsat

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Flat Panel Antennas consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Flat Panel Antennas market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Flat Panel Antennas manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Flat Panel Antennas with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Flat Panel Antennas submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Flat Panel Antennas companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flat Panel Antennas Product Introduction

1.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Flat Panel Antennas Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Flat Panel Antennas Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Flat Panel Antennas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Flat Panel Antennas in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Flat Panel Antennas Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Flat Panel Antennas Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Flat Panel Antennas Industry Trends

1.5.2 Flat Panel Antennas Market Drivers

1.5.3 Flat Panel Antennas Market Challenges

1.5.4 Flat Panel Antennas Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Flat Panel Antennas Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Electronically-steered Antenna

2.1.2 Mechanically-steered Antenna

2.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Flat Panel Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Flat Panel Antennas Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Flat Panel Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Flat Panel Antennas Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Maritime

3.1.3 Land-mobile

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Flat Panel Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Flat Panel Antennas Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Flat Panel Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Flat Panel Antennas Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Flat Panel Antennas Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Flat Panel Antennas Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Flat Panel Antennas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Flat Panel Antennas Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Flat Panel Antennas in 2021

4.2.3 Global Flat Panel Antennas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Flat Panel Antennas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Flat Panel Antennas Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Flat Panel Antennas Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flat Panel Antennas Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Flat Panel Antennas Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Flat Panel Antennas Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Flat Panel Antennas Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Flat Panel Antennas Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Flat Panel Antennas Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Flat Panel Antennas Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Flat Panel Antennas Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Flat Panel Antennas Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Flat Panel Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Flat Panel Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Flat Panel Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Flat Panel Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Flat Panel Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Flat Panel Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Flat Panel Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Flat Panel Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 General Dynamics Satcom Technologies

7.1.1 General Dynamics Satcom Technologies Corporation Information

7.1.2 General Dynamics Satcom Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 General Dynamics Satcom Technologies Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 General Dynamics Satcom Technologies Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.1.5 General Dynamics Satcom Technologies Recent Development

7.2 Cobham Antenna Systems

7.2.1 Cobham Antenna Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cobham Antenna Systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cobham Antenna Systems Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cobham Antenna Systems Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.2.5 Cobham Antenna Systems Recent Development

7.3 MTI Wireless Edge

7.3.1 MTI Wireless Edge Corporation Information

7.3.2 MTI Wireless Edge Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 MTI Wireless Edge Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 MTI Wireless Edge Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.3.5 MTI Wireless Edge Recent Development

7.4 Pctel

7.4.1 Pctel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pctel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Pctel Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Pctel Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.4.5 Pctel Recent Development

7.5 L-Com Global Connectivity

7.5.1 L-Com Global Connectivity Corporation Information

7.5.2 L-Com Global Connectivity Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 L-Com Global Connectivity Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 L-Com Global Connectivity Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.5.5 L-Com Global Connectivity Recent Development

7.6 Radiowaves

7.6.1 Radiowaves Corporation Information

7.6.2 Radiowaves Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Radiowaves Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Radiowaves Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.6.5 Radiowaves Recent Development

7.7 Pasternack Enterprises

7.7.1 Pasternack Enterprises Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pasternack Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Pasternack Enterprises Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pasternack Enterprises Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.7.5 Pasternack Enterprises Recent Development

7.8 Kymeta Corporation

7.8.1 Kymeta Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kymeta Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kymeta Corporation Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kymeta Corporation Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.8.5 Kymeta Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Phasor

7.9.1 Phasor Corporation Information

7.9.2 Phasor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Phasor Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Phasor Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.9.5 Phasor Recent Development

7.10 Mars Antenna and RF Systems

7.10.1 Mars Antenna and RF Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mars Antenna and RF Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mars Antenna and RF Systems Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mars Antenna and RF Systems Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.10.5 Mars Antenna and RF Systems Recent Development

7.11 ThinKom

7.11.1 ThinKom Corporation Information

7.11.2 ThinKom Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ThinKom Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ThinKom Flat Panel Antennas Products Offered

7.11.5 ThinKom Recent Development

7.12 SatCube

7.12.1 SatCube Corporation Information

7.12.2 SatCube Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SatCube Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SatCube Products Offered

7.12.5 SatCube Recent Development

7.13 Starwin

7.13.1 Starwin Corporation Information

7.13.2 Starwin Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Starwin Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Starwin Products Offered

7.13.5 Starwin Recent Development

7.14 SatPro

7.14.1 SatPro Corporation Information

7.14.2 SatPro Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SatPro Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SatPro Products Offered

7.14.5 SatPro Recent Development

7.15 Gilat Satellite Networks

7.15.1 Gilat Satellite Networks Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gilat Satellite Networks Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gilat Satellite Networks Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gilat Satellite Networks Products Offered

7.15.5 Gilat Satellite Networks Recent Development

7.16 TTI Norte

7.16.1 TTI Norte Corporation Information

7.16.2 TTI Norte Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 TTI Norte Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 TTI Norte Products Offered

7.16.5 TTI Norte Recent Development

7.17 L3Harria Technologies

7.17.1 L3Harria Technologies Corporation Information

7.17.2 L3Harria Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 L3Harria Technologies Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 L3Harria Technologies Products Offered

7.17.5 L3Harria Technologies Recent Development

7.18 Ball Aerospace

7.18.1 Ball Aerospace Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ball Aerospace Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ball Aerospace Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ball Aerospace Products Offered

7.18.5 Ball Aerospace Recent Development

7.19 NXT Communications

7.19.1 NXT Communications Corporation Information

7.19.2 NXT Communications Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 NXT Communications Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 NXT Communications Products Offered

7.19.5 NXT Communications Recent Development

7.20 ALCAN Systems

7.20.1 ALCAN Systems Corporation Information

7.20.2 ALCAN Systems Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 ALCAN Systems Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ALCAN Systems Products Offered

7.20.5 ALCAN Systems Recent Development

7.21 C-COM Satellites

7.21.1 C-COM Satellites Corporation Information

7.21.2 C-COM Satellites Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 C-COM Satellites Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 C-COM Satellites Products Offered

7.21.5 C-COM Satellites Recent Development

7.22 Isotropic Systems

7.22.1 Isotropic Systems Corporation Information

7.22.2 Isotropic Systems Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Isotropic Systems Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Isotropic Systems Products Offered

7.22.5 Isotropic Systems Recent Development

7.23 OneWeb

7.23.1 OneWeb Corporation Information

7.23.2 OneWeb Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 OneWeb Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 OneWeb Products Offered

7.23.5 OneWeb Recent Development

7.24 ST Engineering

7.24.1 ST Engineering Corporation Information

7.24.2 ST Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 ST Engineering Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 ST Engineering Products Offered

7.24.5 ST Engineering Recent Development

7.25 Inmarsat

7.25.1 Inmarsat Corporation Information

7.25.2 Inmarsat Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Inmarsat Flat Panel Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Inmarsat Products Offered

7.25.5 Inmarsat Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Flat Panel Antennas Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Flat Panel Antennas Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Flat Panel Antennas Distributors

8.3 Flat Panel Antennas Production Mode & Process

8.4 Flat Panel Antennas Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Flat Panel Antennas Sales Channels

8.4.2 Flat Panel Antennas Distributors

8.5 Flat Panel Antennas Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

