Near-Eye Displays Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Near-Eye Displays market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Near-Eye Displays market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Near-Eye Displays market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

AR Devices

VR Devices

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Avegant

FOVE

Samsung

Google

Microsoft

HTC

Sony Group Corporation

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Kopin Corporation

eMagin Corporation

MICROOLED Technologies

BOE Technology

Syndiant, Inc.

Plessey

JBD Xianyao Display Technology

TriLite Technologies GmbH

Oculus

Carl Zeiss

BAE

Kopin

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Near-Eye Displays consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Near-Eye Displays market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Near-Eye Displays manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Near-Eye Displays with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Near-Eye Displays submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Near-Eye Displays companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Near-Eye Displays Product Introduction

1.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Near-Eye Displays Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Near-Eye Displays Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Near-Eye Displays Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Near-Eye Displays Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Near-Eye Displays in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Near-Eye Displays Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Near-Eye Displays Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Near-Eye Displays Industry Trends

1.5.2 Near-Eye Displays Market Drivers

1.5.3 Near-Eye Displays Market Challenges

1.5.4 Near-Eye Displays Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Near-Eye Displays Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 AR Devices

2.1.2 VR Devices

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Near-Eye Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Near-Eye Displays Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Near-Eye Displays Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Near-Eye Displays Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Near-Eye Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Near-Eye Displays Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Goods

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Aerospace & Defense

3.1.4 Medical

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Near-Eye Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Near-Eye Displays Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Near-Eye Displays Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Near-Eye Displays Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Near-Eye Displays Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Near-Eye Displays Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Near-Eye Displays Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Near-Eye Displays Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Near-Eye Displays Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Near-Eye Displays Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Near-Eye Displays in 2021

4.2.3 Global Near-Eye Displays Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Near-Eye Displays Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Near-Eye Displays Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Near-Eye Displays Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Near-Eye Displays Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Near-Eye Displays Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Near-Eye Displays Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Near-Eye Displays Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Near-Eye Displays Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Near-Eye Displays Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Near-Eye Displays Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Near-Eye Displays Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Near-Eye Displays Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Near-Eye Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Near-Eye Displays Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Near-Eye Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Near-Eye Displays Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Near-Eye Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Near-Eye Displays Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Near-Eye Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Near-Eye Displays Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Near-Eye Displays Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Near-Eye Displays Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Avegant

7.1.1 Avegant Corporation Information

7.1.2 Avegant Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Avegant Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Avegant Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.1.5 Avegant Recent Development

7.2 FOVE

7.2.1 FOVE Corporation Information

7.2.2 FOVE Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 FOVE Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 FOVE Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.2.5 FOVE Recent Development

7.3 Samsung

7.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information

7.3.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Samsung Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Samsung Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

7.4 Google

7.4.1 Google Corporation Information

7.4.2 Google Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Google Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Google Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.4.5 Google Recent Development

7.5 Microsoft

7.5.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

7.5.2 Microsoft Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Microsoft Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Microsoft Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.6 HTC

7.6.1 HTC Corporation Information

7.6.2 HTC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 HTC Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 HTC Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.6.5 HTC Recent Development

7.7 Sony Group Corporation

7.7.1 Sony Group Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sony Group Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sony Group Corporation Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sony Group Corporation Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.7.5 Sony Group Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Himax Technologies, Inc.

7.8.1 Himax Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Himax Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Himax Technologies, Inc. Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Himax Technologies, Inc. Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.8.5 Himax Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Kopin Corporation

7.9.1 Kopin Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kopin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kopin Corporation Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kopin Corporation Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.9.5 Kopin Corporation Recent Development

7.10 eMagin Corporation

7.10.1 eMagin Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 eMagin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 eMagin Corporation Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 eMagin Corporation Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.10.5 eMagin Corporation Recent Development

7.11 MICROOLED Technologies

7.11.1 MICROOLED Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 MICROOLED Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 MICROOLED Technologies Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 MICROOLED Technologies Near-Eye Displays Products Offered

7.11.5 MICROOLED Technologies Recent Development

7.12 BOE Technology

7.12.1 BOE Technology Corporation Information

7.12.2 BOE Technology Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BOE Technology Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BOE Technology Products Offered

7.12.5 BOE Technology Recent Development

7.13 Syndiant, Inc.

7.13.1 Syndiant, Inc. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Syndiant, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Syndiant, Inc. Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Syndiant, Inc. Products Offered

7.13.5 Syndiant, Inc. Recent Development

7.14 Plessey

7.14.1 Plessey Corporation Information

7.14.2 Plessey Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Plessey Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Plessey Products Offered

7.14.5 Plessey Recent Development

7.15 JBD Xianyao Display Technology

7.15.1 JBD Xianyao Display Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 JBD Xianyao Display Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 JBD Xianyao Display Technology Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 JBD Xianyao Display Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 JBD Xianyao Display Technology Recent Development

7.16 TriLite Technologies GmbH

7.16.1 TriLite Technologies GmbH Corporation Information

7.16.2 TriLite Technologies GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 TriLite Technologies GmbH Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 TriLite Technologies GmbH Products Offered

7.16.5 TriLite Technologies GmbH Recent Development

7.17 Oculus

7.17.1 Oculus Corporation Information

7.17.2 Oculus Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Oculus Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Oculus Products Offered

7.17.5 Oculus Recent Development

7.18 Carl Zeiss

7.18.1 Carl Zeiss Corporation Information

7.18.2 Carl Zeiss Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Carl Zeiss Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Carl Zeiss Products Offered

7.18.5 Carl Zeiss Recent Development

7.19 BAE

7.19.1 BAE Corporation Information

7.19.2 BAE Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 BAE Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 BAE Products Offered

7.19.5 BAE Recent Development

7.20 Kopin

7.20.1 Kopin Corporation Information

7.20.2 Kopin Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Kopin Near-Eye Displays Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Kopin Products Offered

7.20.5 Kopin Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Near-Eye Displays Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Near-Eye Displays Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Near-Eye Displays Distributors

8.3 Near-Eye Displays Production Mode & Process

8.4 Near-Eye Displays Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Near-Eye Displays Sales Channels

8.4.2 Near-Eye Displays Distributors

8.5 Near-Eye Displays Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

