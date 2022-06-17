Raw Chicken Meat Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Raw Chicken Meat Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Raw Chicken Meat Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Raw Chicken Meat market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

JBS is the largest manufacturers of Raw Chicken Meat in the world, has a share over 70%. Other players include Tyson Foods, Cargill, BRF S.A, and Mountaire Farms, etc. South America is the largest producer of Raw Chicken Meat, holds a share over 80%, followed by North America, and China. Based on the product type, Raw Chicken Meat is primarily split into Bone-in Cut, Boneless Cut, and Whole Chicken. Based on the Raw Chicken Meat application, Raw Chicken Meat market is segmented into two parts-Food Services and Retail.

Raw Chicken Meat market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Raw Chicken Meat market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Raw Chicken Meat market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/217445/raw-chicken-meat

Raw Chicken Meat Market Segment by Type

Bone-in Cut Raw Chicken Meat

Boneless Cut Raw Chicken Meat

Whole Chicken Raw Chicken Meat

Raw Chicken Meat Market Segment by Application

Food Services

Retail

The report on the Raw Chicken Meat market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

JBS

Tyson Foods

Cargill

BRF S.A.

Mountaire Farms

New Hope

Sunner Development

Koch Foods

Foster Farms

Perdue

Shandong Xiantan

Granja Tres Arroyos

Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding

Copacol

Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry

Bello Alimentos

Prosavic

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Raw Chicken Meat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Raw Chicken Meat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Raw Chicken Meat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Raw Chicken Meat with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Raw Chicken Meat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Raw Chicken Meat Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Raw Chicken Meat Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Raw Chicken Meat Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Raw Chicken Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Raw Chicken Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Raw Chicken Meat Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Raw Chicken Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Raw Chicken Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Chicken Meat Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 JBS

7.1.1 JBS Corporation Information

7.1.2 JBS Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 JBS Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 JBS Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.1.5 JBS Recent Development

7.2 Tyson Foods

7.2.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tyson Foods Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tyson Foods Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tyson Foods Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.2.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development

7.3 Cargill

7.3.1 Cargill Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cargill Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cargill Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cargill Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.3.5 Cargill Recent Development

7.4 BRF S.A.

7.4.1 BRF S.A. Corporation Information

7.4.2 BRF S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BRF S.A. Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BRF S.A. Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.4.5 BRF S.A. Recent Development

7.5 Mountaire Farms

7.5.1 Mountaire Farms Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mountaire Farms Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Mountaire Farms Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Mountaire Farms Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.5.5 Mountaire Farms Recent Development

7.6 New Hope

7.6.1 New Hope Corporation Information

7.6.2 New Hope Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 New Hope Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 New Hope Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.6.5 New Hope Recent Development

7.7 Sunner Development

7.7.1 Sunner Development Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sunner Development Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sunner Development Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sunner Development Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.7.5 Sunner Development Recent Development

7.8 Koch Foods

7.8.1 Koch Foods Corporation Information

7.8.2 Koch Foods Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Koch Foods Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Koch Foods Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.8.5 Koch Foods Recent Development

7.9 Foster Farms

7.9.1 Foster Farms Corporation Information

7.9.2 Foster Farms Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Foster Farms Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Foster Farms Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.9.5 Foster Farms Recent Development

7.10 Perdue

7.10.1 Perdue Corporation Information

7.10.2 Perdue Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Perdue Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Perdue Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.10.5 Perdue Recent Development

7.11 Shandong Xiantan

7.11.1 Shandong Xiantan Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shandong Xiantan Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Shandong Xiantan Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Shandong Xiantan Raw Chicken Meat Products Offered

7.11.5 Shandong Xiantan Recent Development

7.12 Granja Tres Arroyos

7.12.1 Granja Tres Arroyos Corporation Information

7.12.2 Granja Tres Arroyos Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Granja Tres Arroyos Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Granja Tres Arroyos Products Offered

7.12.5 Granja Tres Arroyos Recent Development

7.13 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding

7.13.1 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Products Offered

7.13.5 Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Recent Development

7.14 Copacol

7.14.1 Copacol Corporation Information

7.14.2 Copacol Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Copacol Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Copacol Products Offered

7.14.5 Copacol Recent Development

7.15 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry

7.15.1 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Products Offered

7.15.5 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Recent Development

7.16 Bello Alimentos

7.16.1 Bello Alimentos Corporation Information

7.16.2 Bello Alimentos Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Bello Alimentos Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Bello Alimentos Products Offered

7.16.5 Bello Alimentos Recent Development

7.17 Prosavic

7.17.1 Prosavic Corporation Information

7.17.2 Prosavic Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Prosavic Raw Chicken Meat Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Prosavic Products Offered

7.17.5 Prosavic Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/217445/raw-chicken-meat

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States