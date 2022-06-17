Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PIR Structural Insulation Panel market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Thickness Below 51mm accounting for % of the PIR Structural Insulation Panel global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Building Wall was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Scope and Market Size

PIR Structural Insulation Panel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PIR Structural Insulation Panel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PIR Structural Insulation Panel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357780/pir-structural-insulation-panel

Segment by Type

Thickness Below 51mm

Thickness 51mm-100mm

Thickness Above 100mm

Segment by Application

Building Wall

Building Roof

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Kingspan

Metecno

Metalcraft Roofing

Isopan

ArcelorMittal

Balex Metal

Saint-Gobain Insulation UK

Conqueror

Square Panel System

NCI Building Systems

Assan Panel

TATA Steel

Silex

Marcegaglia

Ruukki

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of PIR Structural Insulation Panel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PIR Structural Insulation Panel with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of PIR Structural Insulation Panel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of ContentsRelated Reports

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Product Introduction

1.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Industry Trends

1.5.2 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Drivers

1.5.3 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Challenges

1.5.4 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Thickness Below 51mm

2.1.2 Thickness 51mm-100mm

2.1.3 Thickness Above 100mm

2.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Building Wall

3.1.2 Building Roof

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of PIR Structural Insulation Panel in 2021

4.2.3 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers PIR Structural Insulation Panel Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PIR Structural Insulation Panel Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PIR Structural Insulation Panel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kingspan

7.1.1 Kingspan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kingspan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kingspan PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kingspan PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.1.5 Kingspan Recent Development

7.2 Metecno

7.2.1 Metecno Corporation Information

7.2.2 Metecno Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Metecno PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Metecno PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.2.5 Metecno Recent Development

7.3 Metalcraft Roofing

7.3.1 Metalcraft Roofing Corporation Information

7.3.2 Metalcraft Roofing Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Metalcraft Roofing PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Metalcraft Roofing PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.3.5 Metalcraft Roofing Recent Development

7.4 Isopan

7.4.1 Isopan Corporation Information

7.4.2 Isopan Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Isopan PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Isopan PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.4.5 Isopan Recent Development

7.5 ArcelorMittal

7.5.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

7.5.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ArcelorMittal PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ArcelorMittal PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.5.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

7.6 Balex Metal

7.6.1 Balex Metal Corporation Information

7.6.2 Balex Metal Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Balex Metal PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Balex Metal PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.6.5 Balex Metal Recent Development

7.7 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK

7.7.1 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK Corporation Information

7.7.2 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.7.5 Saint-Gobain Insulation UK Recent Development

7.8 Conqueror

7.8.1 Conqueror Corporation Information

7.8.2 Conqueror Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Conqueror PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Conqueror PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.8.5 Conqueror Recent Development

7.9 Square Panel System

7.9.1 Square Panel System Corporation Information

7.9.2 Square Panel System Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Square Panel System PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Square Panel System PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.9.5 Square Panel System Recent Development

7.10 NCI Building Systems

7.10.1 NCI Building Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 NCI Building Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NCI Building Systems PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NCI Building Systems PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.10.5 NCI Building Systems Recent Development

7.11 Assan Panel

7.11.1 Assan Panel Corporation Information

7.11.2 Assan Panel Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Assan Panel PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Assan Panel PIR Structural Insulation Panel Products Offered

7.11.5 Assan Panel Recent Development

7.12 TATA Steel

7.12.1 TATA Steel Corporation Information

7.12.2 TATA Steel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 TATA Steel PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 TATA Steel Products Offered

7.12.5 TATA Steel Recent Development

7.13 Silex

7.13.1 Silex Corporation Information

7.13.2 Silex Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Silex PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Silex Products Offered

7.13.5 Silex Recent Development

7.14 Marcegaglia

7.14.1 Marcegaglia Corporation Information

7.14.2 Marcegaglia Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Marcegaglia PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Marcegaglia Products Offered

7.14.5 Marcegaglia Recent Development

7.15 Ruukki

7.15.1 Ruukki Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ruukki Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Ruukki PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Ruukki Products Offered

7.15.5 Ruukki Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Distributors

8.3 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Production Mode & Process

8.4 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Sales Channels

8.4.2 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Distributors

8.5 PIR Structural Insulation Panel Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357780/pir-structural-insulation-panel

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States