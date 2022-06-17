Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

DNA Isolation and Purification

RNA Isolation and Purification

Segment by Application

Laboratory

Hospital

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Roche

Danaher

PerkinElmer

Agilent

Promega

Bio-Rad

Takara Bio

Kurabo Biomedical

LGC Biosearch

Abcam

Bioneer

Meridian Bioscience

CW Bio

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Industry Trends

1.4.2 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Drivers

1.4.3 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Challenges

1.4.4 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation by Type

2.1 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 DNA Isolation and Purification

2.1.2 RNA Isolation and Purification

2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation by Application

3.1 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Laboratory

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation in 2021

4.2.3 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Headquarters, Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Companies Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Qiagen

7.1.1 Qiagen Company Details

7.1.2 Qiagen Business Overview

7.1.3 Qiagen Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.1.4 Qiagen Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Qiagen Recent Development

7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

7.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

7.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.3 Merck KGaA

7.3.1 Merck KGaA Company Details

7.3.2 Merck KGaA Business Overview

7.3.3 Merck KGaA Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.3.4 Merck KGaA Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Merck KGaA Recent Development

7.4 Roche

7.4.1 Roche Company Details

7.4.2 Roche Business Overview

7.4.3 Roche Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.4.4 Roche Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Roche Recent Development

7.5 Danaher

7.5.1 Danaher Company Details

7.5.2 Danaher Business Overview

7.5.3 Danaher Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.5.4 Danaher Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Danaher Recent Development

7.6 PerkinElmer

7.6.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

7.6.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

7.6.3 PerkinElmer Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.6.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

7.7 Agilent

7.7.1 Agilent Company Details

7.7.2 Agilent Business Overview

7.7.3 Agilent Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.7.4 Agilent Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Agilent Recent Development

7.8 Promega

7.8.1 Promega Company Details

7.8.2 Promega Business Overview

7.8.3 Promega Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.8.4 Promega Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Promega Recent Development

7.9 Bio-Rad

7.9.1 Bio-Rad Company Details

7.9.2 Bio-Rad Business Overview

7.9.3 Bio-Rad Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.9.4 Bio-Rad Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Bio-Rad Recent Development

7.10 Takara Bio

7.10.1 Takara Bio Company Details

7.10.2 Takara Bio Business Overview

7.10.3 Takara Bio Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.10.4 Takara Bio Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Takara Bio Recent Development

7.11 Kurabo Biomedical

7.11.1 Kurabo Biomedical Company Details

7.11.2 Kurabo Biomedical Business Overview

7.11.3 Kurabo Biomedical Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.11.4 Kurabo Biomedical Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Kurabo Biomedical Recent Development

7.12 LGC Biosearch

7.12.1 LGC Biosearch Company Details

7.12.2 LGC Biosearch Business Overview

7.12.3 LGC Biosearch Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.12.4 LGC Biosearch Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 LGC Biosearch Recent Development

7.13 Abcam

7.13.1 Abcam Company Details

7.13.2 Abcam Business Overview

7.13.3 Abcam Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.13.4 Abcam Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Abcam Recent Development

7.14 Bioneer

7.14.1 Bioneer Company Details

7.14.2 Bioneer Business Overview

7.14.3 Bioneer Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.14.4 Bioneer Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Bioneer Recent Development

7.15 Meridian Bioscience

7.15.1 Meridian Bioscience Company Details

7.15.2 Meridian Bioscience Business Overview

7.15.3 Meridian Bioscience Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.15.4 Meridian Bioscience Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Meridian Bioscience Recent Development

7.16 CW Bio

7.16.1 CW Bio Company Details

7.16.2 CW Bio Business Overview

7.16.3 CW Bio Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Introduction

7.16.4 CW Bio Revenue in Nucleic Acid Sample Preparation Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 CW Bio Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

