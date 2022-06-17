Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Low Throughput

Med Throughput

High Throughput

Segment by Application

Laboratory

Hospital

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Roche Life Science

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

PerkinElmer

LGC

Promega

Kurabo Biomedical

Bruker (Hain)

Analytik Jena

Bioneer

AutoGen

Biosan

ELITech

Genolution

GeneReach

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Product Introduction

1.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Industry Trends

1.5.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Drivers

1.5.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Challenges

1.5.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Low Throughput

2.1.2 Med Throughput

2.1.3 High Throughput

2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Laboratory

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device in 2021

4.2.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Roche Life Science

7.1.1 Roche Life Science Corporation Information

7.1.2 Roche Life Science Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Roche Life Science Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Roche Life Science Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.1.5 Roche Life Science Recent Development

7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.3 Qiagen

7.3.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

7.3.2 Qiagen Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Qiagen Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Qiagen Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.3.5 Qiagen Recent Development

7.4 PerkinElmer

7.4.1 PerkinElmer Corporation Information

7.4.2 PerkinElmer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 PerkinElmer Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 PerkinElmer Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.4.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

7.5 LGC

7.5.1 LGC Corporation Information

7.5.2 LGC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LGC Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LGC Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.5.5 LGC Recent Development

7.6 Promega

7.6.1 Promega Corporation Information

7.6.2 Promega Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Promega Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Promega Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.6.5 Promega Recent Development

7.7 Kurabo Biomedical

7.7.1 Kurabo Biomedical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kurabo Biomedical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kurabo Biomedical Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kurabo Biomedical Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.7.5 Kurabo Biomedical Recent Development

7.8 Bruker (Hain)

7.8.1 Bruker (Hain) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bruker (Hain) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Bruker (Hain) Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Bruker (Hain) Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.8.5 Bruker (Hain) Recent Development

7.9 Analytik Jena

7.9.1 Analytik Jena Corporation Information

7.9.2 Analytik Jena Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Analytik Jena Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Analytik Jena Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.9.5 Analytik Jena Recent Development

7.10 Bioneer

7.10.1 Bioneer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bioneer Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bioneer Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bioneer Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.10.5 Bioneer Recent Development

7.11 AutoGen

7.11.1 AutoGen Corporation Information

7.11.2 AutoGen Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AutoGen Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AutoGen Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Products Offered

7.11.5 AutoGen Recent Development

7.12 Biosan

7.12.1 Biosan Corporation Information

7.12.2 Biosan Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Biosan Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Biosan Products Offered

7.12.5 Biosan Recent Development

7.13 ELITech

7.13.1 ELITech Corporation Information

7.13.2 ELITech Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ELITech Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ELITech Products Offered

7.13.5 ELITech Recent Development

7.14 Genolution

7.14.1 Genolution Corporation Information

7.14.2 Genolution Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Genolution Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Genolution Products Offered

7.14.5 Genolution Recent Development

7.15 GeneReach

7.15.1 GeneReach Corporation Information

7.15.2 GeneReach Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 GeneReach Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 GeneReach Products Offered

7.15.5 GeneReach Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Distributors

8.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Production Mode & Process

8.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Sales Channels

8.4.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Distributors

8.5 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Device Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

