Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Gluten-free Protein Powder market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gluten-free Protein Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Gluten-free Protein Powder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Segment by Type

Whey-based (Milk-based) Gluten-Free Protein

Plant-based Gluten-Free Protein

Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

The report on the Gluten-free Protein Powder market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Special K

PlantFusion

Optimum Nutrition

Quest Nutritio

ALOHA

GNC Pro Performance

Vega One

Anway

By-Health

Muscletech

Garden of Life

Body Fortress

Cabot

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Gluten-free Protein Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Gluten-free Protein Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gluten-free Protein Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gluten-free Protein Powder with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Gluten-free Protein Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Gluten-free Protein Powder companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gluten-free Protein Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Gluten-free Protein Powder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Gluten-free Protein Powder Industry Trends

1.5.2 Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Drivers

1.5.3 Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Challenges

1.5.4 Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Gluten-free Protein Powder in 2021

4.2.3 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Gluten-free Protein Powder Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gluten-free Protein Powder Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Gluten-free Protein Powder Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Gluten-free Protein Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Special K

7.1.1 Special K Corporation Information

7.1.2 Special K Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Special K Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Special K Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.1.5 Special K Recent Development

7.2 PlantFusion

7.2.1 PlantFusion Corporation Information

7.2.2 PlantFusion Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 PlantFusion Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 PlantFusion Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.2.5 PlantFusion Recent Development

7.3 Optimum Nutrition

7.3.1 Optimum Nutrition Corporation Information

7.3.2 Optimum Nutrition Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Optimum Nutrition Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Optimum Nutrition Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.3.5 Optimum Nutrition Recent Development

7.4 Quest Nutritio

7.4.1 Quest Nutritio Corporation Information

7.4.2 Quest Nutritio Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Quest Nutritio Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Quest Nutritio Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.4.5 Quest Nutritio Recent Development

7.5 ALOHA

7.5.1 ALOHA Corporation Information

7.5.2 ALOHA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ALOHA Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ALOHA Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.5.5 ALOHA Recent Development

7.6 GNC Pro Performance

7.6.1 GNC Pro Performance Corporation Information

7.6.2 GNC Pro Performance Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GNC Pro Performance Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GNC Pro Performance Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.6.5 GNC Pro Performance Recent Development

7.7 Vega One

7.7.1 Vega One Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vega One Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Vega One Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Vega One Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.7.5 Vega One Recent Development

7.8 Anway

7.8.1 Anway Corporation Information

7.8.2 Anway Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Anway Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Anway Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.8.5 Anway Recent Development

7.9 By-Health

7.9.1 By-Health Corporation Information

7.9.2 By-Health Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 By-Health Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 By-Health Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.9.5 By-Health Recent Development

7.10 Muscletech

7.10.1 Muscletech Corporation Information

7.10.2 Muscletech Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Muscletech Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Muscletech Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.10.5 Muscletech Recent Development

7.11 Garden of Life

7.11.1 Garden of Life Corporation Information

7.11.2 Garden of Life Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Garden of Life Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Garden of Life Gluten-free Protein Powder Products Offered

7.11.5 Garden of Life Recent Development

7.12 Body Fortress

7.12.1 Body Fortress Corporation Information

7.12.2 Body Fortress Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Body Fortress Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Body Fortress Products Offered

7.12.5 Body Fortress Recent Development

7.13 Cabot

7.13.1 Cabot Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cabot Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cabot Gluten-free Protein Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cabot Products Offered

7.13.5 Cabot Recent Development

