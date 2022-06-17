Glamping Tents Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Glamping Tents market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glamping Tents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Glamping Tents market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Bell Tents

Safari Tents

Glamping Dome Tents

Others

Segment by Application

Households

Hotels and Resorts

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Campking

YALA

Bushtec Safari

The Vedanta International

Bond Fabrications

Bell Tent

Shelter Architecture

BCT Outdoors

Florey Marquees

NTSTents

Adria

Lotus Belle

Autentic

Freeform Tents

Jumei Glamping

Pashupati

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Glamping Tents consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Glamping Tents market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glamping Tents manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glamping Tents with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Glamping Tents submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Glamping Tents companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glamping Tents Product Introduction

1.2 Global Glamping Tents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Glamping Tents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Glamping Tents Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Glamping Tents Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Glamping Tents Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Glamping Tents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Glamping Tents in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Glamping Tents Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Glamping Tents Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Glamping Tents Industry Trends

1.5.2 Glamping Tents Market Drivers

1.5.3 Glamping Tents Market Challenges

1.5.4 Glamping Tents Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Glamping Tents Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Bell Tents

2.1.2 Safari Tents

2.1.3 Glamping Dome Tents

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Glamping Tents Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Glamping Tents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Glamping Tents Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Glamping Tents Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Glamping Tents Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Glamping Tents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Glamping Tents Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Households

3.1.2 Hotels and Resorts

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Glamping Tents Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Glamping Tents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Glamping Tents Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Glamping Tents Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Glamping Tents Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Glamping Tents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Glamping Tents Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Glamping Tents Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Glamping Tents Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Glamping Tents Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Glamping Tents Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Glamping Tents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Glamping Tents Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Glamping Tents Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Glamping Tents in 2021

4.2.3 Global Glamping Tents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Glamping Tents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Glamping Tents Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Glamping Tents Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Glamping Tents Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Glamping Tents Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Glamping Tents Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Glamping Tents Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Glamping Tents Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Glamping Tents Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Glamping Tents Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Glamping Tents Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Glamping Tents Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Glamping Tents Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Glamping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Glamping Tents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glamping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glamping Tents Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Glamping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Glamping Tents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Glamping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Glamping Tents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Glamping Tents Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Glamping Tents Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Campking

7.1.1 Campking Corporation Information

7.1.2 Campking Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Campking Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Campking Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.1.5 Campking Recent Development

7.2 YALA

7.2.1 YALA Corporation Information

7.2.2 YALA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 YALA Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 YALA Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.2.5 YALA Recent Development

7.3 Bushtec Safari

7.3.1 Bushtec Safari Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bushtec Safari Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bushtec Safari Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bushtec Safari Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.3.5 Bushtec Safari Recent Development

7.4 The Vedanta International

7.4.1 The Vedanta International Corporation Information

7.4.2 The Vedanta International Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 The Vedanta International Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 The Vedanta International Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.4.5 The Vedanta International Recent Development

7.5 Bond Fabrications

7.5.1 Bond Fabrications Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bond Fabrications Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bond Fabrications Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bond Fabrications Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.5.5 Bond Fabrications Recent Development

7.6 Bell Tent

7.6.1 Bell Tent Corporation Information

7.6.2 Bell Tent Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Bell Tent Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Bell Tent Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.6.5 Bell Tent Recent Development

7.7 Shelter Architecture

7.7.1 Shelter Architecture Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shelter Architecture Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shelter Architecture Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shelter Architecture Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.7.5 Shelter Architecture Recent Development

7.8 BCT Outdoors

7.8.1 BCT Outdoors Corporation Information

7.8.2 BCT Outdoors Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 BCT Outdoors Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 BCT Outdoors Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.8.5 BCT Outdoors Recent Development

7.9 Florey Marquees

7.9.1 Florey Marquees Corporation Information

7.9.2 Florey Marquees Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Florey Marquees Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Florey Marquees Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.9.5 Florey Marquees Recent Development

7.10 NTSTents

7.10.1 NTSTents Corporation Information

7.10.2 NTSTents Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 NTSTents Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 NTSTents Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.10.5 NTSTents Recent Development

7.11 Adria

7.11.1 Adria Corporation Information

7.11.2 Adria Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Adria Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Adria Glamping Tents Products Offered

7.11.5 Adria Recent Development

7.12 Lotus Belle

7.12.1 Lotus Belle Corporation Information

7.12.2 Lotus Belle Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Lotus Belle Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Lotus Belle Products Offered

7.12.5 Lotus Belle Recent Development

7.13 Autentic

7.13.1 Autentic Corporation Information

7.13.2 Autentic Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Autentic Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Autentic Products Offered

7.13.5 Autentic Recent Development

7.14 Freeform Tents

7.14.1 Freeform Tents Corporation Information

7.14.2 Freeform Tents Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Freeform Tents Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Freeform Tents Products Offered

7.14.5 Freeform Tents Recent Development

7.15 Jumei Glamping

7.15.1 Jumei Glamping Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jumei Glamping Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jumei Glamping Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jumei Glamping Products Offered

7.15.5 Jumei Glamping Recent Development

7.16 Pashupati

7.16.1 Pashupati Corporation Information

7.16.2 Pashupati Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Pashupati Glamping Tents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Pashupati Products Offered

7.16.5 Pashupati Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Glamping Tents Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Glamping Tents Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Glamping Tents Distributors

8.3 Glamping Tents Production Mode & Process

8.4 Glamping Tents Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Glamping Tents Sales Channels

8.4.2 Glamping Tents Distributors

8.5 Glamping Tents Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

