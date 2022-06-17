Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Polycoated Kraft Paper market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Polycoated Kraft Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polycoated Kraft Paper market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Bleached Kraft Paper accounting for % of the Polycoated Kraft Paper global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Cosmetics & Personal Care was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Scope and Market Size

Polycoated Kraft Paper market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycoated Kraft Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polycoated Kraft Paper market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357778/polycoated-kraft-paper

Segment by Type

Bleached Kraft Paper

Natural Kraft Paper

Segment by Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Household

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Mondi Group

BillerudKorsnas

Segezha Group

WestRock

SCG Packaging

Griff Paper and Film

Acorn Paper Products

Pudumjee Paper Products

Guangzhou Century Paper

Nippon Paper Industries

WestRock Company

Delta Paper

Cheever Specialty Paper & Film

Taylor Packaging

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Polycoated Kraft Paper consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polycoated Kraft Paper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Polycoated Kraft Paper manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polycoated Kraft Paper with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polycoated Kraft Paper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of ContentsRelated Reports

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polycoated Kraft Paper Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polycoated Kraft Paper in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polycoated Kraft Paper Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Bleached Kraft Paper

2.1.2 Natural Kraft Paper

2.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care

3.1.2 Food & Beverage

3.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Household

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polycoated Kraft Paper in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polycoated Kraft Paper Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polycoated Kraft Paper Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polycoated Kraft Paper Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polycoated Kraft Paper Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mondi Group

7.1.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mondi Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mondi Group Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mondi Group Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.1.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

7.2 BillerudKorsnas

7.2.1 BillerudKorsnas Corporation Information

7.2.2 BillerudKorsnas Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BillerudKorsnas Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BillerudKorsnas Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.2.5 BillerudKorsnas Recent Development

7.3 Segezha Group

7.3.1 Segezha Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Segezha Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Segezha Group Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Segezha Group Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.3.5 Segezha Group Recent Development

7.4 WestRock

7.4.1 WestRock Corporation Information

7.4.2 WestRock Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 WestRock Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 WestRock Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.4.5 WestRock Recent Development

7.5 SCG Packaging

7.5.1 SCG Packaging Corporation Information

7.5.2 SCG Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SCG Packaging Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SCG Packaging Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.5.5 SCG Packaging Recent Development

7.6 Griff Paper and Film

7.6.1 Griff Paper and Film Corporation Information

7.6.2 Griff Paper and Film Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Griff Paper and Film Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Griff Paper and Film Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.6.5 Griff Paper and Film Recent Development

7.7 Acorn Paper Products

7.7.1 Acorn Paper Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 Acorn Paper Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Acorn Paper Products Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Acorn Paper Products Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.7.5 Acorn Paper Products Recent Development

7.8 Pudumjee Paper Products

7.8.1 Pudumjee Paper Products Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pudumjee Paper Products Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Pudumjee Paper Products Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Pudumjee Paper Products Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.8.5 Pudumjee Paper Products Recent Development

7.9 Guangzhou Century Paper

7.9.1 Guangzhou Century Paper Corporation Information

7.9.2 Guangzhou Century Paper Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Guangzhou Century Paper Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Guangzhou Century Paper Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.9.5 Guangzhou Century Paper Recent Development

7.10 Nippon Paper Industries

7.10.1 Nippon Paper Industries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nippon Paper Industries Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nippon Paper Industries Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nippon Paper Industries Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.10.5 Nippon Paper Industries Recent Development

7.11 WestRock Company

7.11.1 WestRock Company Corporation Information

7.11.2 WestRock Company Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 WestRock Company Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 WestRock Company Polycoated Kraft Paper Products Offered

7.11.5 WestRock Company Recent Development

7.12 Delta Paper

7.12.1 Delta Paper Corporation Information

7.12.2 Delta Paper Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Delta Paper Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Delta Paper Products Offered

7.12.5 Delta Paper Recent Development

7.13 Cheever Specialty Paper & Film

7.13.1 Cheever Specialty Paper & Film Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cheever Specialty Paper & Film Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cheever Specialty Paper & Film Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cheever Specialty Paper & Film Products Offered

7.13.5 Cheever Specialty Paper & Film Recent Development

7.14 Taylor Packaging

7.14.1 Taylor Packaging Corporation Information

7.14.2 Taylor Packaging Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Taylor Packaging Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Taylor Packaging Products Offered

7.14.5 Taylor Packaging Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polycoated Kraft Paper Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polycoated Kraft Paper Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polycoated Kraft Paper Distributors

8.3 Polycoated Kraft Paper Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polycoated Kraft Paper Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polycoated Kraft Paper Distributors

8.5 Polycoated Kraft Paper Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357778/polycoated-kraft-paper

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States