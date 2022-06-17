EPB Motor Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EPB Motor market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPB Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EPB Motor market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

DC Brushed Motor

DC Brushless Motor

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Mabuchi Motors

Mitsuba

Johnson Electric

Asmo (Denso)

NIDEC

ABB

Brose

Valeo

Keyang Electric Machinery

Igarashi Motors India

Oriental Motor

Parker

Elaphe

Chiaphua Components Group

ZHAOWEI

Chengfang Electric Machine

Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic

Ningbo Hengshuai

Bethel Automotive Safety

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EPB Motor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EPB Motor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EPB Motor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EPB Motor with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EPB Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EPB Motor companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPB Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Global EPB Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EPB Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EPB Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EPB Motor Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EPB Motor Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EPB Motor Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EPB Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EPB Motor in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EPB Motor Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EPB Motor Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EPB Motor Industry Trends

1.5.2 EPB Motor Market Drivers

1.5.3 EPB Motor Market Challenges

1.5.4 EPB Motor Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EPB Motor Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 DC Brushed Motor

2.1.2 DC Brushless Motor

2.2 Global EPB Motor Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EPB Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EPB Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EPB Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EPB Motor Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EPB Motor Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EPB Motor Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EPB Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EPB Motor Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global EPB Motor Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EPB Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EPB Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EPB Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EPB Motor Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EPB Motor Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EPB Motor Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EPB Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EPB Motor Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EPB Motor Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EPB Motor Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EPB Motor Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EPB Motor Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EPB Motor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EPB Motor Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EPB Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EPB Motor in 2021

4.2.3 Global EPB Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EPB Motor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EPB Motor Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EPB Motor Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EPB Motor Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EPB Motor Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EPB Motor Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EPB Motor Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EPB Motor Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EPB Motor Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EPB Motor Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EPB Motor Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EPB Motor Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EPB Motor Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EPB Motor Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EPB Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EPB Motor Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EPB Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EPB Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EPB Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EPB Motor Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EPB Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EPB Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EPB Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EPB Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EPB Motor Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EPB Motor Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Mabuchi Motors

7.1.1 Mabuchi Motors Corporation Information

7.1.2 Mabuchi Motors Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Mabuchi Motors EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Mabuchi Motors EPB Motor Products Offered

7.1.5 Mabuchi Motors Recent Development

7.2 Mitsuba

7.2.1 Mitsuba Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsuba Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsuba EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsuba EPB Motor Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsuba Recent Development

7.3 Johnson Electric

7.3.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

7.3.2 Johnson Electric Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Johnson Electric EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Johnson Electric EPB Motor Products Offered

7.3.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

7.4 Asmo (Denso)

7.4.1 Asmo (Denso) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Asmo (Denso) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Asmo (Denso) EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Asmo (Denso) EPB Motor Products Offered

7.4.5 Asmo (Denso) Recent Development

7.5 NIDEC

7.5.1 NIDEC Corporation Information

7.5.2 NIDEC Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NIDEC EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NIDEC EPB Motor Products Offered

7.5.5 NIDEC Recent Development

7.6 ABB

7.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.6.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ABB EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ABB EPB Motor Products Offered

7.6.5 ABB Recent Development

7.7 Brose

7.7.1 Brose Corporation Information

7.7.2 Brose Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Brose EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Brose EPB Motor Products Offered

7.7.5 Brose Recent Development

7.8 Valeo

7.8.1 Valeo Corporation Information

7.8.2 Valeo Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Valeo EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Valeo EPB Motor Products Offered

7.8.5 Valeo Recent Development

7.9 Keyang Electric Machinery

7.9.1 Keyang Electric Machinery Corporation Information

7.9.2 Keyang Electric Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Keyang Electric Machinery EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Keyang Electric Machinery EPB Motor Products Offered

7.9.5 Keyang Electric Machinery Recent Development

7.10 Igarashi Motors India

7.10.1 Igarashi Motors India Corporation Information

7.10.2 Igarashi Motors India Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Igarashi Motors India EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Igarashi Motors India EPB Motor Products Offered

7.10.5 Igarashi Motors India Recent Development

7.11 Oriental Motor

7.11.1 Oriental Motor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Oriental Motor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Oriental Motor EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Oriental Motor EPB Motor Products Offered

7.11.5 Oriental Motor Recent Development

7.12 Parker

7.12.1 Parker Corporation Information

7.12.2 Parker Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Parker EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Parker Products Offered

7.12.5 Parker Recent Development

7.13 Elaphe

7.13.1 Elaphe Corporation Information

7.13.2 Elaphe Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Elaphe EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Elaphe Products Offered

7.13.5 Elaphe Recent Development

7.14 Chiaphua Components Group

7.14.1 Chiaphua Components Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Chiaphua Components Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Chiaphua Components Group EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Chiaphua Components Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Chiaphua Components Group Recent Development

7.15 ZHAOWEI

7.15.1 ZHAOWEI Corporation Information

7.15.2 ZHAOWEI Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ZHAOWEI EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ZHAOWEI Products Offered

7.15.5 ZHAOWEI Recent Development

7.16 Chengfang Electric Machine

7.16.1 Chengfang Electric Machine Corporation Information

7.16.2 Chengfang Electric Machine Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Chengfang Electric Machine EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Chengfang Electric Machine Products Offered

7.16.5 Chengfang Electric Machine Recent Development

7.17 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic

7.17.1 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Corporation Information

7.17.2 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Products Offered

7.17.5 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Recent Development

7.18 Ningbo Hengshuai

7.18.1 Ningbo Hengshuai Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ningbo Hengshuai Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ningbo Hengshuai EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ningbo Hengshuai Products Offered

7.18.5 Ningbo Hengshuai Recent Development

7.19 Bethel Automotive Safety

7.19.1 Bethel Automotive Safety Corporation Information

7.19.2 Bethel Automotive Safety Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Bethel Automotive Safety EPB Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Bethel Automotive Safety Products Offered

7.19.5 Bethel Automotive Safety Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EPB Motor Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EPB Motor Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EPB Motor Distributors

8.3 EPB Motor Production Mode & Process

8.4 EPB Motor Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EPB Motor Sales Channels

8.4.2 EPB Motor Distributors

8.5 EPB Motor Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

