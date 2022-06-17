Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Segment by Type

Remote Control

Autonomous Control

Semi-autonomous

Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Segment by Application

Military Use

Civil Use

The report on the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Textron Defense Systems (TDS)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd

Kongsberg Maritime

Liquid Robotics

ECA Group

Teledyne Marine

ALSEAMAR

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

EvoLogics

SeaRobotics Corporation

L3 ASV

Yunzhou-Tech

Hi-Target International Group Limited

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV)

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

Kepuni

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Textron Defense Systems (TDS)

7.1.1 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.1.5 Textron Defense Systems (TDS) Recent Development

7.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

7.2.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.2.5 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Elbit Systems Ltd

7.3.1 Elbit Systems Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Elbit Systems Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.3.5 Elbit Systems Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Kongsberg Maritime

7.4.1 Kongsberg Maritime Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kongsberg Maritime Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kongsberg Maritime Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kongsberg Maritime Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.4.5 Kongsberg Maritime Recent Development

7.5 Liquid Robotics

7.5.1 Liquid Robotics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Liquid Robotics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Liquid Robotics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.5.5 Liquid Robotics Recent Development

7.6 ECA Group

7.6.1 ECA Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 ECA Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ECA Group Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.6.5 ECA Group Recent Development

7.7 Teledyne Marine

7.7.1 Teledyne Marine Corporation Information

7.7.2 Teledyne Marine Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Teledyne Marine Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.7.5 Teledyne Marine Recent Development

7.8 ALSEAMAR

7.8.1 ALSEAMAR Corporation Information

7.8.2 ALSEAMAR Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ALSEAMAR Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ALSEAMAR Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.8.5 ALSEAMAR Recent Development

7.9 Northrop Grumman

7.9.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

7.9.2 Northrop Grumman Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.9.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

7.10 QinetiQ

7.10.1 QinetiQ Corporation Information

7.10.2 QinetiQ Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 QinetiQ Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 QinetiQ Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.10.5 QinetiQ Recent Development

7.11 EvoLogics

7.11.1 EvoLogics Corporation Information

7.11.2 EvoLogics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 EvoLogics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 EvoLogics Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Products Offered

7.11.5 EvoLogics Recent Development

7.12 SeaRobotics Corporation

7.12.1 SeaRobotics Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 SeaRobotics Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SeaRobotics Corporation Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SeaRobotics Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 SeaRobotics Corporation Recent Development

7.13 L3 ASV

7.13.1 L3 ASV Corporation Information

7.13.2 L3 ASV Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 L3 ASV Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 L3 ASV Products Offered

7.13.5 L3 ASV Recent Development

7.14 Yunzhou-Tech

7.14.1 Yunzhou-Tech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yunzhou-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Yunzhou-Tech Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Yunzhou-Tech Products Offered

7.14.5 Yunzhou-Tech Recent Development

7.15 Hi-Target International Group Limited

7.15.1 Hi-Target International Group Limited Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hi-Target International Group Limited Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hi-Target International Group Limited Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hi-Target International Group Limited Products Offered

7.15.5 Hi-Target International Group Limited Recent Development

7.16 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV)

7.16.1 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Corporation Information

7.16.2 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Products Offered

7.16.5 CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) Recent Development

7.17 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC)

7.17.1 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Corporation Information

7.17.2 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Products Offered

7.17.5 China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) Recent Development

7.18 Kepuni

7.18.1 Kepuni Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kepuni Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Kepuni Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Kepuni Products Offered

7.18.5 Kepuni Recent Development

