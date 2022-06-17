Vinyl Strip Door Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Vinyl Strip Door market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Strip Door market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vinyl Strip Door market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Vinyl Strip Door Market Segment by Type

Transparent strip door

Super transparent strip door

Opaque strip door

Vinyl Strip Door Market Segment by Application

Industrial

Food Sector

Logistics

Hospital and Pharmacy

Others

The report on the Vinyl Strip Door market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kenfield Ltd

Singer Safety Co.

Cooks Industrial Doors

Aleco

M.T.I. Qualos

Redwood PVC

Shaver Industries

Arrow Industrial

Kingman Industries

Simplex

Rayflex Group

Strip-Curtains

Carona Group

Premier Door Systems

Extruflex

Maxiflex

Garlin

Wessex Industrial Doors

Langfang Huakang

Hebei Haoxiongdi

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vinyl Strip Door consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Vinyl Strip Door market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vinyl Strip Door manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vinyl Strip Door with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Vinyl Strip Door submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vinyl Strip Door companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vinyl Strip Door Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vinyl Strip Door Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vinyl Strip Door Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vinyl Strip Door Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vinyl Strip Door in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vinyl Strip Door Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vinyl Strip Door Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vinyl Strip Door Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vinyl Strip Door Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vinyl Strip Door Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vinyl Strip Door Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vinyl Strip Door Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vinyl Strip Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vinyl Strip Door Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vinyl Strip Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vinyl Strip Door Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vinyl Strip Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vinyl Strip Door Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vinyl Strip Door Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vinyl Strip Door Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vinyl Strip Door Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vinyl Strip Door Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vinyl Strip Door Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vinyl Strip Door Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vinyl Strip Door in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vinyl Strip Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vinyl Strip Door Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vinyl Strip Door Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vinyl Strip Door Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vinyl Strip Door Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vinyl Strip Door Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vinyl Strip Door Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vinyl Strip Door Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vinyl Strip Door Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vinyl Strip Door Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vinyl Strip Door Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vinyl Strip Door Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vinyl Strip Door Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vinyl Strip Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vinyl Strip Door Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Strip Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Strip Door Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vinyl Strip Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vinyl Strip Door Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vinyl Strip Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vinyl Strip Door Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Strip Door Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Strip Door Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kenfield Ltd

7.1.1 Kenfield Ltd Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kenfield Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kenfield Ltd Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kenfield Ltd Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.1.5 Kenfield Ltd Recent Development

7.2 Singer Safety Co.

7.2.1 Singer Safety Co. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Singer Safety Co. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Singer Safety Co. Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Singer Safety Co. Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.2.5 Singer Safety Co. Recent Development

7.3 Cooks Industrial Doors

7.3.1 Cooks Industrial Doors Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cooks Industrial Doors Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Cooks Industrial Doors Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cooks Industrial Doors Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.3.5 Cooks Industrial Doors Recent Development

7.4 Aleco

7.4.1 Aleco Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aleco Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aleco Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aleco Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.4.5 Aleco Recent Development

7.5 M.T.I. Qualos

7.5.1 M.T.I. Qualos Corporation Information

7.5.2 M.T.I. Qualos Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 M.T.I. Qualos Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 M.T.I. Qualos Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.5.5 M.T.I. Qualos Recent Development

7.6 Redwood PVC

7.6.1 Redwood PVC Corporation Information

7.6.2 Redwood PVC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Redwood PVC Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Redwood PVC Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.6.5 Redwood PVC Recent Development

7.7 Shaver Industries

7.7.1 Shaver Industries Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shaver Industries Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shaver Industries Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shaver Industries Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.7.5 Shaver Industries Recent Development

7.8 Arrow Industrial

7.8.1 Arrow Industrial Corporation Information

7.8.2 Arrow Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Arrow Industrial Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Arrow Industrial Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.8.5 Arrow Industrial Recent Development

7.9 Kingman Industries

7.9.1 Kingman Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kingman Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kingman Industries Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kingman Industries Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.9.5 Kingman Industries Recent Development

7.10 Simplex

7.10.1 Simplex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Simplex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Simplex Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Simplex Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.10.5 Simplex Recent Development

7.11 Rayflex Group

7.11.1 Rayflex Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rayflex Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Rayflex Group Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Rayflex Group Vinyl Strip Door Products Offered

7.11.5 Rayflex Group Recent Development

7.12 Strip-Curtains

7.12.1 Strip-Curtains Corporation Information

7.12.2 Strip-Curtains Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Strip-Curtains Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Strip-Curtains Products Offered

7.12.5 Strip-Curtains Recent Development

7.13 Carona Group

7.13.1 Carona Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Carona Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Carona Group Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Carona Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Carona Group Recent Development

7.14 Premier Door Systems

7.14.1 Premier Door Systems Corporation Information

7.14.2 Premier Door Systems Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Premier Door Systems Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Premier Door Systems Products Offered

7.14.5 Premier Door Systems Recent Development

7.15 Extruflex

7.15.1 Extruflex Corporation Information

7.15.2 Extruflex Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Extruflex Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Extruflex Products Offered

7.15.5 Extruflex Recent Development

7.16 Maxiflex

7.16.1 Maxiflex Corporation Information

7.16.2 Maxiflex Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Maxiflex Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Maxiflex Products Offered

7.16.5 Maxiflex Recent Development

7.17 Garlin

7.17.1 Garlin Corporation Information

7.17.2 Garlin Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Garlin Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Garlin Products Offered

7.17.5 Garlin Recent Development

7.18 Wessex Industrial Doors

7.18.1 Wessex Industrial Doors Corporation Information

7.18.2 Wessex Industrial Doors Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Wessex Industrial Doors Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Wessex Industrial Doors Products Offered

7.18.5 Wessex Industrial Doors Recent Development

7.19 Langfang Huakang

7.19.1 Langfang Huakang Corporation Information

7.19.2 Langfang Huakang Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Langfang Huakang Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Langfang Huakang Products Offered

7.19.5 Langfang Huakang Recent Development

7.20 Hebei Haoxiongdi

7.20.1 Hebei Haoxiongdi Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hebei Haoxiongdi Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Hebei Haoxiongdi Vinyl Strip Door Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hebei Haoxiongdi Products Offered

7.20.5 Hebei Haoxiongdi Recent Development

