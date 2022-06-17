GNSS Chips Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States GNSS Chips Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

GNSS Chips Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States GNSS Chips market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of gnss chips include Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, U-blox , etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 52%.

GNSS Chips market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GNSS Chips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the GNSS Chips market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

GNSS Chips Market Segment by Type

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

GNSS Chips Market Segment by Application

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others

The report on the GNSS Chips market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

U-blox

STM

Intel

Furuno Electric

Mengxin Technology

ALLYSTAR Technology

HangZhou ZhongKe Microelectronics

Techtotop Microelectronecs Technology

Chongqing Southwest Integrated Circuit Design

Beijing Ziguang Zhanrui Technology

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global GNSS Chips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of GNSS Chips market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global GNSS Chips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the GNSS Chips with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of GNSS Chips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global GNSS Chips Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global GNSS Chips Market Size by Region

5.1 Global GNSS Chips Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global GNSS Chips Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global GNSS Chips Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global GNSS Chips Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global GNSS Chips Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global GNSS Chips Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global GNSS Chips Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America GNSS Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America GNSS Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific GNSS Chips Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe GNSS Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe GNSS Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America GNSS Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America GNSS Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa GNSS Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Qualcomm

7.1.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.1.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Qualcomm GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Qualcomm GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.1.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.2 Broadcom

7.2.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

7.2.2 Broadcom Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Broadcom GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Broadcom GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

7.3 Mediatek

7.3.1 Mediatek Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mediatek Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mediatek GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mediatek GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.3.5 Mediatek Recent Development

7.4 U-blox

7.4.1 U-blox Corporation Information

7.4.2 U-blox Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 U-blox GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 U-blox GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.4.5 U-blox Recent Development

7.5 STM

7.5.1 STM Corporation Information

7.5.2 STM Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 STM GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 STM GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.5.5 STM Recent Development

7.6 Intel

7.6.1 Intel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Intel GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Intel GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.6.5 Intel Recent Development

7.7 Furuno Electric

7.7.1 Furuno Electric Corporation Information

7.7.2 Furuno Electric Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Furuno Electric GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Furuno Electric GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.7.5 Furuno Electric Recent Development

7.8 Mengxin Technology

7.8.1 Mengxin Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mengxin Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mengxin Technology GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mengxin Technology GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.8.5 Mengxin Technology Recent Development

7.9 ALLYSTAR Technology

7.9.1 ALLYSTAR Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 ALLYSTAR Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ALLYSTAR Technology GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ALLYSTAR Technology GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.9.5 ALLYSTAR Technology Recent Development

7.10 HangZhou ZhongKe Microelectronics

7.10.1 HangZhou ZhongKe Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.10.2 HangZhou ZhongKe Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HangZhou ZhongKe Microelectronics GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HangZhou ZhongKe Microelectronics GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.10.5 HangZhou ZhongKe Microelectronics Recent Development

7.11 Techtotop Microelectronecs Technology

7.11.1 Techtotop Microelectronecs Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Techtotop Microelectronecs Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Techtotop Microelectronecs Technology GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Techtotop Microelectronecs Technology GNSS Chips Products Offered

7.11.5 Techtotop Microelectronecs Technology Recent Development

7.12 Chongqing Southwest Integrated Circuit Design

7.12.1 Chongqing Southwest Integrated Circuit Design Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chongqing Southwest Integrated Circuit Design Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chongqing Southwest Integrated Circuit Design GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chongqing Southwest Integrated Circuit Design Products Offered

7.12.5 Chongqing Southwest Integrated Circuit Design Recent Development

7.13 Beijing Ziguang Zhanrui Technology

7.13.1 Beijing Ziguang Zhanrui Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Beijing Ziguang Zhanrui Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Beijing Ziguang Zhanrui Technology GNSS Chips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Beijing Ziguang Zhanrui Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Beijing Ziguang Zhanrui Technology Recent Development

