Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Network Video Storage Servers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Network Video Storage Servers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Network Video Storage Servers market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 16-HDD accounting for % of the Network Video Storage Servers global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Network Video Storage Servers Scope and Market Size

Network Video Storage Servers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Network Video Storage Servers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Network Video Storage Servers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357757/network-video-storage-servers

Segment by Type

16-HDD

24-HDD

48-HDD

Segment by Application

Residential

Enterprise

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Hewlett Packard

IBM

Super Micro

Western Digital

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

Shenzhen TP-LINK

DELL

Cisco

HUAWEI

Thomas-Krenn

TerraMaster

Synology

Infortrend

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Network Video Storage Servers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Network Video Storage Servers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Network Video Storage Servers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Network Video Storage Servers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Network Video Storage Servers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Network Video Storage Servers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Network Video Storage Servers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Network Video Storage Servers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Network Video Storage Servers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Network Video Storage Servers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Network Video Storage Servers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Network Video Storage Servers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Network Video Storage Servers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Network Video Storage Servers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Network Video Storage Servers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Network Video Storage Servers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Network Video Storage Servers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 16-HDD

2.1.2 24-HDD

2.1.3 48-HDD

2.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Network Video Storage Servers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Network Video Storage Servers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Network Video Storage Servers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Network Video Storage Servers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Enterprise

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Network Video Storage Servers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Network Video Storage Servers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Network Video Storage Servers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Network Video Storage Servers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Network Video Storage Servers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Network Video Storage Servers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Network Video Storage Servers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Network Video Storage Servers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Network Video Storage Servers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Network Video Storage Servers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Network Video Storage Servers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Network Video Storage Servers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Network Video Storage Servers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Network Video Storage Servers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Network Video Storage Servers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Network Video Storage Servers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Network Video Storage Servers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Network Video Storage Servers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Network Video Storage Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Network Video Storage Servers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Network Video Storage Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Network Video Storage Servers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Network Video Storage Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Network Video Storage Servers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Network Video Storage Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Network Video Storage Servers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Network Video Storage Servers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Network Video Storage Servers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hewlett Packard

7.1.1 Hewlett Packard Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hewlett Packard Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hewlett Packard Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hewlett Packard Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.1.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development

7.2 IBM

7.2.1 IBM Corporation Information

7.2.2 IBM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 IBM Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 IBM Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.2.5 IBM Recent Development

7.3 Super Micro

7.3.1 Super Micro Corporation Information

7.3.2 Super Micro Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Super Micro Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Super Micro Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.3.5 Super Micro Recent Development

7.4 Western Digital

7.4.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

7.4.2 Western Digital Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Western Digital Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Western Digital Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.4.5 Western Digital Recent Development

7.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

7.5.1 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.5.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Recent Development

7.6 Zhejiang Dahua Technology

7.6.1 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.6.5 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Recent Development

7.7 Shenzhen TP-LINK

7.7.1 Shenzhen TP-LINK Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shenzhen TP-LINK Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shenzhen TP-LINK Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shenzhen TP-LINK Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.7.5 Shenzhen TP-LINK Recent Development

7.8 DELL

7.8.1 DELL Corporation Information

7.8.2 DELL Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 DELL Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 DELL Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.8.5 DELL Recent Development

7.9 Cisco

7.9.1 Cisco Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cisco Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Cisco Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cisco Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.9.5 Cisco Recent Development

7.10 HUAWEI

7.10.1 HUAWEI Corporation Information

7.10.2 HUAWEI Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HUAWEI Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HUAWEI Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.10.5 HUAWEI Recent Development

7.11 Thomas-Krenn

7.11.1 Thomas-Krenn Corporation Information

7.11.2 Thomas-Krenn Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Thomas-Krenn Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Thomas-Krenn Network Video Storage Servers Products Offered

7.11.5 Thomas-Krenn Recent Development

7.12 TerraMaster

7.12.1 TerraMaster Corporation Information

7.12.2 TerraMaster Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 TerraMaster Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 TerraMaster Products Offered

7.12.5 TerraMaster Recent Development

7.13 Synology

7.13.1 Synology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Synology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Synology Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Synology Products Offered

7.13.5 Synology Recent Development

7.14 Infortrend

7.14.1 Infortrend Corporation Information

7.14.2 Infortrend Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Infortrend Network Video Storage Servers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Infortrend Products Offered

7.14.5 Infortrend Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Network Video Storage Servers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Network Video Storage Servers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Network Video Storage Servers Distributors

8.3 Network Video Storage Servers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Network Video Storage Servers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Network Video Storage Servers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Network Video Storage Servers Distributors

8.5 Network Video Storage Servers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357757/network-video-storage-servers

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading Global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are Globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States