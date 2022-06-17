PET Preform Making Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States PET Preform Making Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PET Preform Making Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PET Preform Making Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Hydraulic

Electric

Hybrid

Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Bottled Water & Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine)

KraussMaffei(ChemChina)

Husky Injection Molding Systems

Polymechplast Machines

SIPA

SacmiImola S.C.

Nissei Asb Machine

Demark Holding Group

Pet All Manufacturing

Powerjet Plastic Machinery

CYPET Technologies

Jon Wai Machinery Works

Magnum Group

Ningbo Hautek Industries Co.,Ltd.

Hisson Plastic Machinery Co.,Ltd.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global PET Preform Making Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of PET Preform Making Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PET Preform Making Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PET Preform Making Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of PET Preform Making Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> PET Preform Making Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PET Preform Making Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PET Preform Making Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PET Preform Making Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PET Preform Making Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 PET Preform Making Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 PET Preform Making Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 PET Preform Making Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PET Preform Making Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hydraulic

2.1.2 Electric

2.1.3 Hybrid

2.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 PET Preform Making Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Goods

3.1.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics

3.1.3 Bottled Water & Beverages

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PET Preform Making Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PET Preform Making Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of PET Preform Making Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers PET Preform Making Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PET Preform Making Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PET Preform Making Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States PET Preform Making Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PET Preform Making Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PET Preform Making Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PET Preform Making Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PET Preform Making Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PET Preform Making Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PET Preform Making Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PET Preform Making Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine)

7.1.1 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Shibaura Machine (Toshiba Machine) Recent Development

7.2 KraussMaffei(ChemChina)

7.2.1 KraussMaffei(ChemChina) Corporation Information

7.2.2 KraussMaffei(ChemChina) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 KraussMaffei(ChemChina) PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 KraussMaffei(ChemChina) PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 KraussMaffei(ChemChina) Recent Development

7.3 Husky Injection Molding Systems

7.3.1 Husky Injection Molding Systems Corporation Information

7.3.2 Husky Injection Molding Systems Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Husky Injection Molding Systems PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Husky Injection Molding Systems PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Husky Injection Molding Systems Recent Development

7.4 Polymechplast Machines

7.4.1 Polymechplast Machines Corporation Information

7.4.2 Polymechplast Machines Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Polymechplast Machines PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Polymechplast Machines PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Polymechplast Machines Recent Development

7.5 SIPA

7.5.1 SIPA Corporation Information

7.5.2 SIPA Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SIPA PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SIPA PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 SIPA Recent Development

7.6 SacmiImola S.C.

7.6.1 SacmiImola S.C. Corporation Information

7.6.2 SacmiImola S.C. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SacmiImola S.C. PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SacmiImola S.C. PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 SacmiImola S.C. Recent Development

7.7 Nissei Asb Machine

7.7.1 Nissei Asb Machine Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nissei Asb Machine Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nissei Asb Machine PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nissei Asb Machine PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Nissei Asb Machine Recent Development

7.8 Demark Holding Group

7.8.1 Demark Holding Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Demark Holding Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Demark Holding Group PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Demark Holding Group PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Demark Holding Group Recent Development

7.9 Pet All Manufacturing

7.9.1 Pet All Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Pet All Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Pet All Manufacturing PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Pet All Manufacturing PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Pet All Manufacturing Recent Development

7.10 Powerjet Plastic Machinery

7.10.1 Powerjet Plastic Machinery Corporation Information

7.10.2 Powerjet Plastic Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Powerjet Plastic Machinery PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Powerjet Plastic Machinery PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Powerjet Plastic Machinery Recent Development

7.11 CYPET Technologies

7.11.1 CYPET Technologies Corporation Information

7.11.2 CYPET Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 CYPET Technologies PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 CYPET Technologies PET Preform Making Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 CYPET Technologies Recent Development

7.12 Jon Wai Machinery Works

7.12.1 Jon Wai Machinery Works Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jon Wai Machinery Works Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Jon Wai Machinery Works PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Jon Wai Machinery Works Products Offered

7.12.5 Jon Wai Machinery Works Recent Development

7.13 Magnum Group

7.13.1 Magnum Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Magnum Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Magnum Group PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Magnum Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Magnum Group Recent Development

7.14 Ningbo Hautek Industries Co.,Ltd.

7.14.1 Ningbo Hautek Industries Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ningbo Hautek Industries Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Ningbo Hautek Industries Co.,Ltd. PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Ningbo Hautek Industries Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.14.5 Ningbo Hautek Industries Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.15 Hisson Plastic Machinery Co.,Ltd.

7.15.1 Hisson Plastic Machinery Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hisson Plastic Machinery Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hisson Plastic Machinery Co.,Ltd. PET Preform Making Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hisson Plastic Machinery Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Hisson Plastic Machinery Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 PET Preform Making Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 PET Preform Making Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 PET Preform Making Equipment Distributors

8.3 PET Preform Making Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 PET Preform Making Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 PET Preform Making Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 PET Preform Making Equipment Distributors

8.5 PET Preform Making Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

