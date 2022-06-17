Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Language Courses accounting for % of the Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Kindergarten was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Language Courses

Subject Courses

Other Courses

Segment by Application

Kindergarten

Elementary

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

51Talk

Stride K12

Zhangmen Education

Gaotu Techedu

Tomorrow Advancing Life

New Oriental

Pearson

Vedantu

Unacademy

Ruanguru

FutureWhiz Media BV (Scoyo)

Knowbox

ClubZ

Preply

Cambly

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Industry Trends

1.4.2 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Drivers

1.4.3 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Challenges

1.4.4 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring by Type

2.1 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Language Courses

2.1.2 Subject Courses

2.1.3 Other Courses

2.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring by Application

3.1 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Kindergarten

3.1.2 Elementary

3.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring in 2021

4.2.3 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Headquarters, Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Companies Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 51Talk

7.1.1 51Talk Company Details

7.1.2 51Talk Business Overview

7.1.3 51Talk Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.1.4 51Talk Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 51Talk Recent Development

7.2 Stride K12

7.2.1 Stride K12 Company Details

7.2.2 Stride K12 Business Overview

7.2.3 Stride K12 Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.2.4 Stride K12 Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Stride K12 Recent Development

7.3 Zhangmen Education

7.3.1 Zhangmen Education Company Details

7.3.2 Zhangmen Education Business Overview

7.3.3 Zhangmen Education Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.3.4 Zhangmen Education Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Zhangmen Education Recent Development

7.4 Gaotu Techedu

7.4.1 Gaotu Techedu Company Details

7.4.2 Gaotu Techedu Business Overview

7.4.3 Gaotu Techedu Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.4.4 Gaotu Techedu Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Gaotu Techedu Recent Development

7.5 Tomorrow Advancing Life

7.5.1 Tomorrow Advancing Life Company Details

7.5.2 Tomorrow Advancing Life Business Overview

7.5.3 Tomorrow Advancing Life Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.5.4 Tomorrow Advancing Life Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Tomorrow Advancing Life Recent Development

7.6 New Oriental

7.6.1 New Oriental Company Details

7.6.2 New Oriental Business Overview

7.6.3 New Oriental Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.6.4 New Oriental Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 New Oriental Recent Development

7.7 Pearson

7.7.1 Pearson Company Details

7.7.2 Pearson Business Overview

7.7.3 Pearson Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.7.4 Pearson Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Pearson Recent Development

7.8 Vedantu

7.8.1 Vedantu Company Details

7.8.2 Vedantu Business Overview

7.8.3 Vedantu Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.8.4 Vedantu Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Vedantu Recent Development

7.9 Unacademy

7.9.1 Unacademy Company Details

7.9.2 Unacademy Business Overview

7.9.3 Unacademy Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.9.4 Unacademy Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Unacademy Recent Development

7.10 Ruanguru

7.10.1 Ruanguru Company Details

7.10.2 Ruanguru Business Overview

7.10.3 Ruanguru Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.10.4 Ruanguru Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Ruanguru Recent Development

7.11 FutureWhiz Media BV (Scoyo)

7.11.1 FutureWhiz Media BV (Scoyo) Company Details

7.11.2 FutureWhiz Media BV (Scoyo) Business Overview

7.11.3 FutureWhiz Media BV (Scoyo) Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.11.4 FutureWhiz Media BV (Scoyo) Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 FutureWhiz Media BV (Scoyo) Recent Development

7.12 Knowbox

7.12.1 Knowbox Company Details

7.12.2 Knowbox Business Overview

7.12.3 Knowbox Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.12.4 Knowbox Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Knowbox Recent Development

7.13 ClubZ

7.13.1 ClubZ Company Details

7.13.2 ClubZ Business Overview

7.13.3 ClubZ Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.13.4 ClubZ Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 ClubZ Recent Development

7.14 Preply

7.14.1 Preply Company Details

7.14.2 Preply Business Overview

7.14.3 Preply Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.14.4 Preply Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Preply Recent Development

7.15 Cambly

7.15.1 Cambly Company Details

7.15.2 Cambly Business Overview

7.15.3 Cambly Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Introduction

7.15.4 Cambly Revenue in Kindergarten and Elementary Online Tutoring Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Cambly Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

