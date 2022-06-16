Global SCADA in Process Industries Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

SCADA is an automation system that helps to acquire data from remote devices, such as transmitters, pumps, and valves, installed in the field.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the SCADA in Process Industries in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The oil and gas segment led the market during 2021, accounting for a market share of more than 20%. As plants in the oil and gas industry cover a vast area, SCADA system monitors and controls remote units by integrating outstations with the control system of the entire plant. It visualizes and operates processes, production flows, and machines in oil and gas plants. Numerous oil and gas companies are integrating SCADA solutions with their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and manufacturing execution system (MES) frameworks, which require continuous maintenance and support from the automation vendors. This will give more opportunities for vendors to enhance their revenue.

The worldwide market for SCADA in Process Industries is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

General Electric

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Motors

Inductive Automation

Omron

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Supervisory Control System

Data Acquisition System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petrochemical Industries

Power Industry

Paper Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global SCADA in Process Industries market.

Chapter 1, to describe SCADA in Process Industries Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of SCADA in Process Industries, with sales, revenue, and price of SCADA in Process Industries, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of SCADA in Process Industries, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, SCADA in Process Industries market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SCADA in Process Industries sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 SCADA in Process Industries Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Supervisory Control System

1.2.2 Data Acquisition System

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Petrochemical Industries

1.3.2 Power Industry

1.3.3 Paper Industry

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Stat

