Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

This is particularly necessary as there is still a lack of awareness amongst consumers about water-saving measures. Smart irrigation controllers are a costly alternative to conventional irrigation timers and can be rapidly adopted if the target users are made aware of their immense benefits.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The residential sector is expected to have a market share of almost 30% of the non-agriculture smart irrigation controller systems market in 2021 with a massive spike of 1230 BPS over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hunter Industries

Skydrop

GreenIQ

Rachio

HydroPoint Data Systems

Toro

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Galcon

Rain Bird

Weathermatic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plug-in Controllers

Standalone Controllers

Smart Home Controllers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers, with sales, revenue, and price of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controllers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

