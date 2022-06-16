Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon-Based Anode Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material include JFE Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Hitachi Powdered Metals, Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd., Morgan AM&T Hairong Co., Ltd (Changsha Hairong New Materials Co., Ltd), Easpring, Changsha Xingcheng, Kureha and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Carbon-Based Anode Material
Alloy Anode Material
High-Powered Anode Material
Compound Anode Material
Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Defence
Mechanical
Others
Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
JFE Chemical
Mitsubishi Chemical
Hitachi Powdered Metals
Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd.
Morgan AM&T Hairong Co., Ltd (Changsha Hairong New Materials Co., Ltd)
Easpring
Changsha Xingcheng
Kureha
Showa Denko
GS Energy
Aakyung Petrochemical
Iljin Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
