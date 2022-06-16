2022-2027 Global and Regional Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) market was valued at 65.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.03% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) is a photovoltaic technology that generates electricity from sunlight. Contrary to conventional photovoltaic systems, it uses lenses and curved mirrors to focus sunlight onto small, but highly efficient, multi-junction (MJ) solar cells. In addition, CPV systems often use solar trackers and sometimes a cooling system to further increase their efficiency. Ongoing research and development is rapidly improving their competitiveness in the utility-scale segment and in areas of high insolation. This sort of solar technology can be thus used in smaller areas.Owing to the cost of solar cells steadily are declining, Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) is facing great crisis. Because the industry is still in the leading stage of technology, a project need to raise a lot of money, what is more, industry gross margin is smaller. So, after 2013, there are large enterprises choose to close, exit, transfer business from Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV). However, these players still keeps a very positive wait-and-see attitude towards Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV). By comparing the IHS statistics CPV installation data, as well as interviews with the industry experts, we think that there will be a phase of outbreak of growth in Central America, Africa, India, Southeast Asia, etc. in the next few years.

By Market Verdors:

Arzon Solar (Amonix)

Isofoton S.A.

Magpower

Semprius Inc.

Soitec

Solar Junction

Silex

Suncore Photovoltaic

Sunpower Corporation

Zytech Solar

SolFocus

By Types:

LCPV

HCPV

By Applications:

Commercial

Utility-Scale

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

