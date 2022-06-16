Global SSRs (Solid State Relays) Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

SSRs (Solid State Relays) have no movable contacts. SSRs are not very different in operation from mechanical relays that have movable contacts. SSRs, however, employ semiconductor switching elements, such as thyristors, triacs, diodes, and transistors.

SSRs consist of electronic parts with no mechanical contacts. Therefore, SSRs have a variety of features that mechanical relays do not incorporate. The greatest feature of SSRs is that SSRs do not use switching contacts that will physically wear out.

SSRs are ideal for a wide range of applications due to the following performance characteristics.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the SSRs (Solid State Relays) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Solid State Relay in the regions of China, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Solid State Relay. Increasing of Industrial Automation Equipment, Building Automation fields expenditures, More-intense competition, Launches in introducing new products, Retrofitting and renovation of old technology, Increasing adoption of Solid State Relay will drive growth in China, United States and Europe markets.

There are many manufacturers including OMRON, Panasonic, Crydom, Fujitsu Limited, Jinxinrong, IXYS, AVAGO, TE, CELDUC, Sharp, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, OPTO22, Schneider, Carlo gavazzi, JiangSu GlOD Electrical Control Technology, Vishay, Bright Toward and CLION, The largest manufacturer is OMRON, whose market share is 13.53% in 2021.

The consumption volume of Solid State Relay is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Solid State Relay industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Solid State Relay is still promising.

The worldwide market for SSRs (Solid State Relays) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 1360 million US$ in 2027, from 840 million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

