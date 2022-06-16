Global Circulatory Support Devices Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Circulatory support devices are used for the treatment of patients with congestive heart failure. These devices are commonly used for the treatment of severe heart failure, and the supporting devices act as a bridge to heart transplant.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Circulatory Support Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The demand for VAD will continue to increase throughout the projected period due to the rising prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes, and adoption of a sedentary lifestyle.

The worldwide market for Circulatory Support Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

ABIOMED

ReliantHeart

Berlin Heart

CardiacAssist

CorWave

Evaheart

Jarvik Heart

Leviticus Cardio

Sunshine Heart

Ventracor

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ventricular assisted device (VAD)

Total artificial heart (TAH)

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

ASCs

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Circulatory Support Devices market.

Chapter 1, to describe Circulatory Support Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Circulatory Support Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Circulatory Support Devices, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Circulatory Support Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Circulatory Support Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Circulatory Support Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Circulatory Support Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Ventricular assisted device (VAD)

1.2.2 Total artificial heart (TAH)

1.2.3 Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 ASCs

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.4 South America, Middle E

