The Global HFO-1234yf Market Size is Estimated to be USD 2359.6 Million in 2028

HFO-1234yf is a refrigerant that has a different chemical composition than traditional refrigerants used in automotive air conditioning. It is considered a hydrofluoro-olefin refrigerant.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global HFO-1234yf market size is estimated to be worth US$ 878.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2359.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.2% during forecast period 2022-2028.

In application, HFO-1234yf downstream is wide and recently HFO-1234yf has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive air conditioning and domestic refrigeration. Globally, the HFO-1234yf market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive air conditioning which accounts for nearly 98.82% of total downstream consumption of HFO-1234yf in global.

In global market, Honeywell is the global leader, which has started commercial operations at its new manufacturing plant in Geismar, La., to meet the growing global demand for its next-generation mobile air conditioning refrigerant. With this start-up, the plant has become the world’s largest site for producing HFO-1234yf, sold commercially as Solstice® yf.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, HFO-1234yf production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2028 the production of HFO-1234yf is estimated to be 54045 MT.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/695381/hfo-1234yf

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG