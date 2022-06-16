Global Wind Turbine Bearings Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Bearings are machine elements used to reduce energy loss caused by friction in the rotary parts of a broad range of equipment and machinery.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wind Turbine Bearings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The onshore wind power generation sector dominated the global wind turbine bearing market and will retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Onshore wind turbines account for the majority share of the global cumulative installed wind capacity. The wind turbine gear bearings market for onshore applications can be calculated through the number of onshore wind installations coming online each year. China accounts for the largest number of onshore wind installations and is the largest consumer of wind turbine bearings across the globe.

Geographically, APAC held the largest wind turbine bearing market share and will continue to dominate the global market over the next few years. China, India, Japan, Pakistan, and South Korea are the major revenue contributing countries to the wind turbine bearings market in the APAC region. Factors such as the presence of wind turbine component manufacturers and an increased focus on renewable technology are driving the overall market growth in the region.

The worldwide market for Wind Turbine Bearings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

