Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360800/semiconductor-wafer-prober-test-sorter

Segment by Type

Wafer Prober

Test Sorter

Segment by Application

IDM

Packaging & Testing & Foundry

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Tokyo Electron Ltd

Tokyo Seimitsu

FormFactor

MPI

Electroglas

Wentworth Laboratories

Shen Zhen Sidea

Hprobe

Micronics Japan

Psaic (Precision Systems Industrial)

Lake Shore Cryotronics，Inc

Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra)

Advantest

Hon Precision

ChangChuan Technology

Chroma ATE

Kanematsu (Epson)

Evest Corporation

ATECO

Esmo

YoungTek Electronics Corp.

Aetrium

SESSCO Technologies

TurboCATS

SPEA

Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor

Cascol

Timetone Technology

Yingshuo Electronic Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wafer Prober

2.1.2 Test Sorter

2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 IDM

3.1.2 Packaging & Testing & Foundry

3.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tokyo Electron Ltd

7.1.1 Tokyo Electron Ltd Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tokyo Electron Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tokyo Electron Ltd Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tokyo Electron Ltd Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.1.5 Tokyo Electron Ltd Recent Development

7.2 Tokyo Seimitsu

7.2.1 Tokyo Seimitsu Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tokyo Seimitsu Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tokyo Seimitsu Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tokyo Seimitsu Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.2.5 Tokyo Seimitsu Recent Development

7.3 FormFactor

7.3.1 FormFactor Corporation Information

7.3.2 FormFactor Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 FormFactor Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 FormFactor Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.3.5 FormFactor Recent Development

7.4 MPI

7.4.1 MPI Corporation Information

7.4.2 MPI Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MPI Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MPI Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.4.5 MPI Recent Development

7.5 Electroglas

7.5.1 Electroglas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Electroglas Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Electroglas Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Electroglas Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.5.5 Electroglas Recent Development

7.6 Wentworth Laboratories

7.6.1 Wentworth Laboratories Corporation Information

7.6.2 Wentworth Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Wentworth Laboratories Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Wentworth Laboratories Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.6.5 Wentworth Laboratories Recent Development

7.7 Shen Zhen Sidea

7.7.1 Shen Zhen Sidea Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shen Zhen Sidea Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shen Zhen Sidea Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shen Zhen Sidea Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.7.5 Shen Zhen Sidea Recent Development

7.8 Hprobe

7.8.1 Hprobe Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hprobe Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hprobe Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hprobe Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.8.5 Hprobe Recent Development

7.9 Micronics Japan

7.9.1 Micronics Japan Corporation Information

7.9.2 Micronics Japan Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Micronics Japan Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Micronics Japan Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.9.5 Micronics Japan Recent Development

7.10 Psaic (Precision Systems Industrial)

7.10.1 Psaic (Precision Systems Industrial) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Psaic (Precision Systems Industrial) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Psaic (Precision Systems Industrial) Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Psaic (Precision Systems Industrial) Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.10.5 Psaic (Precision Systems Industrial) Recent Development

7.11 Lake Shore Cryotronics，Inc

7.11.1 Lake Shore Cryotronics，Inc Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lake Shore Cryotronics，Inc Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lake Shore Cryotronics，Inc Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lake Shore Cryotronics，Inc Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Products Offered

7.11.5 Lake Shore Cryotronics，Inc Recent Development

7.12 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra)

7.12.1 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Products Offered

7.12.5 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Recent Development

7.13 Advantest

7.13.1 Advantest Corporation Information

7.13.2 Advantest Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Advantest Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Advantest Products Offered

7.13.5 Advantest Recent Development

7.14 Hon Precision

7.14.1 Hon Precision Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hon Precision Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hon Precision Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hon Precision Products Offered

7.14.5 Hon Precision Recent Development

7.15 ChangChuan Technology

7.15.1 ChangChuan Technology Corporation Information

7.15.2 ChangChuan Technology Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ChangChuan Technology Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ChangChuan Technology Products Offered

7.15.5 ChangChuan Technology Recent Development

7.16 Chroma ATE

7.16.1 Chroma ATE Corporation Information

7.16.2 Chroma ATE Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Chroma ATE Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Chroma ATE Products Offered

7.16.5 Chroma ATE Recent Development

7.17 Kanematsu (Epson)

7.17.1 Kanematsu (Epson) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Kanematsu (Epson) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Kanematsu (Epson) Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Kanematsu (Epson) Products Offered

7.17.5 Kanematsu (Epson) Recent Development

7.18 Evest Corporation

7.18.1 Evest Corporation Corporation Information

7.18.2 Evest Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Evest Corporation Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Evest Corporation Products Offered

7.18.5 Evest Corporation Recent Development

7.19 ATECO

7.19.1 ATECO Corporation Information

7.19.2 ATECO Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 ATECO Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 ATECO Products Offered

7.19.5 ATECO Recent Development

7.20 Esmo

7.20.1 Esmo Corporation Information

7.20.2 Esmo Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Esmo Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Esmo Products Offered

7.20.5 Esmo Recent Development

7.21 YoungTek Electronics Corp.

7.21.1 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Corporation Information

7.21.2 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Products Offered

7.21.5 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Recent Development

7.22 Aetrium

7.22.1 Aetrium Corporation Information

7.22.2 Aetrium Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Aetrium Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Aetrium Products Offered

7.22.5 Aetrium Recent Development

7.23 SESSCO Technologies

7.23.1 SESSCO Technologies Corporation Information

7.23.2 SESSCO Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 SESSCO Technologies Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 SESSCO Technologies Products Offered

7.23.5 SESSCO Technologies Recent Development

7.24 TurboCATS

7.24.1 TurboCATS Corporation Information

7.24.2 TurboCATS Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 TurboCATS Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 TurboCATS Products Offered

7.24.5 TurboCATS Recent Development

7.25 SPEA

7.25.1 SPEA Corporation Information

7.25.2 SPEA Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 SPEA Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 SPEA Products Offered

7.25.5 SPEA Recent Development

7.26 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor

7.26.1 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.26.2 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Products Offered

7.26.5 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Recent Development

7.27 Cascol

7.27.1 Cascol Corporation Information

7.27.2 Cascol Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Cascol Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Cascol Products Offered

7.27.5 Cascol Recent Development

7.28 Timetone Technology

7.28.1 Timetone Technology Corporation Information

7.28.2 Timetone Technology Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Timetone Technology Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Timetone Technology Products Offered

7.28.5 Timetone Technology Recent Development

7.29 Yingshuo Electronic Technology

7.29.1 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Corporation Information

7.29.2 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Products Offered

7.29.5 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Distributors

8.3 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Distributors

8.5 Semiconductor Wafer Prober and Test Sorter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360800/semiconductor-wafer-prober-test-sorter

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States