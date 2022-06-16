Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Semiconductor Test Sorter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Test Sorter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Semiconductor Test Sorter market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Gravity-Feed Test Sorter

Turret Test Sorter

Pick-and-Place Test Sorter

Segment by Application

IDM

Packaging & Testing & Foundry

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra)

Advantest

Hon Precision

ChangChuan Technology

Chroma ATE

Kanematsu (Epson)

Evest Corporation

ATECO

Esmo

YoungTek Electronics Corp.

Aetrium

SESSCO Technologies

TurboCATS

SPEA

Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor

Cascol

Timetone Technology

Yingshuo Electronic Technology

Micro-Electronic Technology

JHT-Design

BIAOPU SEMICONDUCTOR

Pailide

King Star

Good Machine

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Test Sorter consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Test Sorter market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Test Sorter manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Test Sorter with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Test Sorter submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Semiconductor Test Sorter companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Test Sorter Product Introduction

1.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Semiconductor Test Sorter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Semiconductor Test Sorter Industry Trends

1.5.2 Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Drivers

1.5.3 Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Challenges

1.5.4 Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Gravity-Feed Test Sorter

2.1.2 Turret Test Sorter

2.1.3 Pick-and-Place Test Sorter

2.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 IDM

3.1.2 Packaging & Testing & Foundry

3.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Test Sorter in 2021

4.2.3 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Semiconductor Test Sorter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Test Sorter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Semiconductor Test Sorter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Test Sorter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra)

7.1.1 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.1.5 Cohu, Inc. (Xcerra) Recent Development

7.2 Advantest

7.2.1 Advantest Corporation Information

7.2.2 Advantest Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Advantest Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Advantest Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.2.5 Advantest Recent Development

7.3 Hon Precision

7.3.1 Hon Precision Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hon Precision Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hon Precision Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hon Precision Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.3.5 Hon Precision Recent Development

7.4 ChangChuan Technology

7.4.1 ChangChuan Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 ChangChuan Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ChangChuan Technology Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ChangChuan Technology Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.4.5 ChangChuan Technology Recent Development

7.5 Chroma ATE

7.5.1 Chroma ATE Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chroma ATE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Chroma ATE Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Chroma ATE Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.5.5 Chroma ATE Recent Development

7.6 Kanematsu (Epson)

7.6.1 Kanematsu (Epson) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kanematsu (Epson) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kanematsu (Epson) Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kanematsu (Epson) Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.6.5 Kanematsu (Epson) Recent Development

7.7 Evest Corporation

7.7.1 Evest Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Evest Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Evest Corporation Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Evest Corporation Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.7.5 Evest Corporation Recent Development

7.8 ATECO

7.8.1 ATECO Corporation Information

7.8.2 ATECO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ATECO Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ATECO Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.8.5 ATECO Recent Development

7.9 Esmo

7.9.1 Esmo Corporation Information

7.9.2 Esmo Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Esmo Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Esmo Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.9.5 Esmo Recent Development

7.10 YoungTek Electronics Corp.

7.10.1 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Corporation Information

7.10.2 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.10.5 YoungTek Electronics Corp. Recent Development

7.11 Aetrium

7.11.1 Aetrium Corporation Information

7.11.2 Aetrium Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Aetrium Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Aetrium Semiconductor Test Sorter Products Offered

7.11.5 Aetrium Recent Development

7.12 SESSCO Technologies

7.12.1 SESSCO Technologies Corporation Information

7.12.2 SESSCO Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SESSCO Technologies Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SESSCO Technologies Products Offered

7.12.5 SESSCO Technologies Recent Development

7.13 TurboCATS

7.13.1 TurboCATS Corporation Information

7.13.2 TurboCATS Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 TurboCATS Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 TurboCATS Products Offered

7.13.5 TurboCATS Recent Development

7.14 SPEA

7.14.1 SPEA Corporation Information

7.14.2 SPEA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SPEA Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SPEA Products Offered

7.14.5 SPEA Recent Development

7.15 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor

7.15.1 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Products Offered

7.15.5 Shenzhen Shenkeda Semiconductor Recent Development

7.16 Cascol

7.16.1 Cascol Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cascol Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cascol Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cascol Products Offered

7.16.5 Cascol Recent Development

7.17 Timetone Technology

7.17.1 Timetone Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 Timetone Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Timetone Technology Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Timetone Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 Timetone Technology Recent Development

7.18 Yingshuo Electronic Technology

7.18.1 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Yingshuo Electronic Technology Recent Development

7.19 Micro-Electronic Technology

7.19.1 Micro-Electronic Technology Corporation Information

7.19.2 Micro-Electronic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Micro-Electronic Technology Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Micro-Electronic Technology Products Offered

7.19.5 Micro-Electronic Technology Recent Development

7.20 JHT-Design

7.20.1 JHT-Design Corporation Information

7.20.2 JHT-Design Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 JHT-Design Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 JHT-Design Products Offered

7.20.5 JHT-Design Recent Development

7.21 BIAOPU SEMICONDUCTOR

7.21.1 BIAOPU SEMICONDUCTOR Corporation Information

7.21.2 BIAOPU SEMICONDUCTOR Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 BIAOPU SEMICONDUCTOR Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 BIAOPU SEMICONDUCTOR Products Offered

7.21.5 BIAOPU SEMICONDUCTOR Recent Development

7.22 Pailide

7.22.1 Pailide Corporation Information

7.22.2 Pailide Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Pailide Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Pailide Products Offered

7.22.5 Pailide Recent Development

7.23 King Star

7.23.1 King Star Corporation Information

7.23.2 King Star Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 King Star Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 King Star Products Offered

7.23.5 King Star Recent Development

7.24 Good Machine

7.24.1 Good Machine Corporation Information

7.24.2 Good Machine Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Good Machine Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Good Machine Products Offered

7.24.5 Good Machine Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Semiconductor Test Sorter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Semiconductor Test Sorter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Semiconductor Test Sorter Distributors

8.3 Semiconductor Test Sorter Production Mode & Process

8.4 Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Semiconductor Test Sorter Sales Channels

8.4.2 Semiconductor Test Sorter Distributors

8.5 Semiconductor Test Sorter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

