Global GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) is a point-to-multipoint access network. It consists of mainly two active transmission equipment?s, optical line termination (OLT) and optical network unit (ONU). GPON supports high-bandwidth, long reach and triple-play services. It is designed to carry both analog POTS and data services. This delivers the highest speed, longest life, future proof, lowest cost network infrastructure. Increasing demand for bandwidth due to streaming video, content sharing, social media application and online gaming is constantly pushing the requirement for the higher bit rates and better experience.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ericsson AB

UBIQUOSS

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS

Huawei Technologies

Hitachi, Ltd

Calix

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Cisco Systems

ZTE Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Optical Line Terminal

Optical Network Terminal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Hospitals

IT & Telecom

Other End Use Industries

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment market.

Chapter 1, to describe GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment, with sales, revenue, and price of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment, for each region, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2027 to 2022;

Chapter 12, GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Optical Line Terminal

1.2.2 Optical Network Terminal

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 IT & Telecom

1.3.4 Other End Use Industries

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2021-2027)

1.4.4 S

