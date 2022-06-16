Uncategorized

Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Lithium-ion Energy Storage System market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

 

NMC/NCA

 

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Utility & Commercial

By Company

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Hitachi

Kokam

Fluence Energy

LSIS

SMA Solar Technology

NGK

General Electric

Primus

Panasonic

BYD

Aggreko

ABB

Saft Batteries

Lockheed Martin Energy

Eos Energy Storage

Con Edison Solutions

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery
1.2.3 NMC/NCA
1.2.4 LiFePO4 Battery
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Utility & Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Production
2.1 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lithium-ion Energy Storage System Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4

 

