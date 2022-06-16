Gasoline Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gasoline is a fuel made from crude oil and other petroleum liquids. Gasoline is mainly used as an engine fuel in vehicles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gasoline in global, including the following market information:
Global Gasoline Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gasoline Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Gasoline companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gasoline market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regular Gasoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gasoline include Saudi Aramco, NIOC, ExxonMobil, CNPC, PDV, BP, Royal Dutch Shel, Gazprom and Chevron, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gasoline manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gasoline Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gasoline Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Regular Gasoline
Special Gasoline
Global Gasoline Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gasoline Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Motorcycle
Others
Global Gasoline Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Gasoline Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gasoline revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gasoline revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gasoline sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Gasoline sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saudi Aramco
NIOC
ExxonMobil
CNPC
PDV
BP
Royal Dutch Shel
Gazprom
Chevron
Total
KPC
Pemex
Petrobras
Sonatrach
Lukoil
Rosneft
0P
Adnoc
Sinopec
Petronas
Eni
INOC
NNPC
EGPC
Equinor
Surgutneftegas
TNK-BP
ONGC
Pertamina
Libya NOC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gasoline Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gasoline Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gasoline Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gasoline Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gasoline Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gasoline Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gasoline Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gasoline Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gasoline Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gasoline Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gasoline Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gasoline Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gasoline Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gasoline Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gasoline Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gasoline Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gasoline Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Regular Gasoline
4.1.3 Special Gasoline
4.2 By Type – Global Gasoline Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Glo
