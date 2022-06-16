2022-2027 Global and Regional Industrial Wireless Devices Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Industrial Wireless Devices market was valued at 84.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial process automation technology is one of the key technologies with the most rapid development, the most extensive application and the most obvious benefit. While, industrial wireless network technology is one of the hot spots in the field of industrial automation. Internationally, the industrial wireless network communication standards which have aroused widespread concern in the world mainly include Wireless HART, ISA100.11a and WIA-PA. This report counts industrial wireless product (hardware & software) and service for factory automation.In this study, the market for Industrial Wireless Devices consumption divided into five geographic regions: In North America, total Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 30.96 %. In the Europe, total Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 38.36 %. The market in Asia-Pacific Industrial Wireless Devices accounted for 26.22 %, in Japan 4.28%, in South America 2.56 % and in Middle East and Africa 2.13 %. Worldwide, Chemical, oil & gas and Pulp & Paper industry was the largest three consumer of Industrial Wireless Devices which is responsible for about 38.80 percent of Industrial Wireless Devices consumption in 2017. The remaining 61.20 percent was consumed for Electric Power, Water & Wastewater, Metallurgy & Mining, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical & Biotech and among others.

By Market Verdors:

