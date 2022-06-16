2022-2027 Global and Regional 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) market was valued at 3.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

1,2 Hexanediol is colorless transparent liquid with mild sweet flavor. It is soluble in water, ethanol, ether, and low-carbon aliphatic hydrocarbons. It can be used as solvents, spices, medical disinfectants. In consumption market, the Growth Rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and USA is still the main consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy and the shares are 27.03% and 41.52% in 2016, respectively. There are two major classfications of 1,2 Hexanediol, Pharmaceutical Grade and Chemical Grade. Chemical Grade is the major classfication which account for 65.30% in 2016. 1,2 Hexanediol can be widely used in Cosmetic, Ink, Medicine and Others. Survey results showed that Medicine is the major consumption of 1,2 Hexanediol, which accounts for 34.89% in 2016. Due to the development of economy and its unique characteristics, in particular it`s no harm to people`s health, these industries will need more 1,2 Hexanediol. So, 1,2 Hexanediol has a huge market potential in the future. The major raw material for 1,2 Hexanediol is 1-Hexene and Formic acid. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of 1,2 Hexanediol industry.

By Market Verdors:

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global 1,2 Hexanediol (CAS 6920-22-5) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Glob

