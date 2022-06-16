2022-2027 Global and Regional Whey Protein Ingredients Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Whey Protein Ingredients market was valued at 95.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.53% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Whey products improve texture, enhance flavor and color, emulsify and stabilize, improve flow properties and dispersibility in dry mixes, help extend shelf-life and exhibit a range of other properties that increase food product quality. Whey proteins are high-quality proteins naturally found in dairy that can increase the nutritional value of dairy foods, bars, smoothies, sauces, dips and more. Whey protein ingredients include whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, hydrolyzed whey protein and so on.The key players are Arla Foods, Agropur Cooperative, Glanbia PLC, Fonterra, FrieslandCampina, Lactalis Ingredients, Valio, Foremost Farms, DMK Group, Leprino Foods, Euroserum, Devondale, Murray Goulburn, Hilmar Cheese Company, Carbery Group, Milk Specialties, Westland Milk Products, SachsenMilch and so on. Among them, Arla Foods, Agropur Cooperative and Glanbia PLC are the leaders. Whey protein ingredients are globular proteins isolated from whey-the liquid material obtained as a byproduct of cheese production. Consumers are embracing these ingredients for high protein content as compared to soy, egg, and other milk-based proteins. Whey proteins are consumed globally as dietary supplements owing to various health claims associated with them. For instance, whey protein is generally used to improve lipid profile glucose levels and insulin response, thereby promoting arterial stiffness and a reduction in blood pressure. Moreover, whey protein concentration is regulated by the addition of denatured powder to provide balanced nutrition for the infants. In addition, these ingredients reduce hepatic cholesterol levels among the elderly. Growth in popularity of whey supplements among youngsters and emergence of whey protein-based pediatric milk formulations coupled with advancements in production technologies are some of the key factors that drive the market growth.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-regional-whey-protein-ingredients-2022-2027-312

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-regional-whey-protein-ingredients-2022-2027-312

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Whey Protein Ingredients Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Whey Protein Ingredients Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Whey Protein Ingredients Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Whey Protein Ingredients Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Whey Protein Ingredients (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Whey Protein Ingredients Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Whey Protein Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Whey Protein Ingredients (Volume and Value) by Appl

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-regional-whey-protein-ingredients-2022-2027-312

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

Similar Reports: 2022-2027 Global and Regional Whey Protein Ingredients Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

