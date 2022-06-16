Global Residential Smoke Detector Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Residential Smoke Detector is a smoke detector used for residential application. The smoke detector is a device that senses smoke, typically as an indicator of fire.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Residential Smoke Detector in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The photoelectric residential smoke detector segment accounted for the major shares of this market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Residential Smoke Detector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BRK Brands

Hochiki America

Honeywell International

Kidde

Siemens

Apollo Fire Detectors

Emerson Electric

General Monitors

Gentex

Johnson Controls International

Mircom

Robert Bosch

Universal Security Instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Photoelectric residential smoke detector

Dual-sensor residential smoke detector

Ionization residential smoke detector

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential?blocks

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Residential Smoke Detector market.

Chapter 1, to describe Residential Smoke Detector Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Residential Smoke Detector, with sales, revenue, and price of Residential Smoke Detector, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Residential Smoke Detector, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Residential Smoke Detector market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Residential Smoke Detector sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Residential Smoke Detector Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Photoelectric residential smoke detector

1.2.2 Dual-sensor residential smoke detector

1.2.3 Ionization residential smoke detector

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential?blocks

1.3.2 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

